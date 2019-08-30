Star Wars hotel plans revealed: Walt Disney World Resort getting Halcyon-themed accommodations

Over at the Walt Disney World Resort, guests will be able to soon stay at a Star Wars-themed hotel called the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It’s themed after an interstellar luxury spaceship called the Halcyon, which has been described as an immersive vacation experience.

Guests will embark on a shared experience together during a two-night stay, which will include an adventure in which their choices will determine the outcome of a shared story. Imagine it as a big Star Wars LARP (live-action role play).

The guests will start their travels via a Launch Pod to the Halcyon (the in-universe name of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser) where they will stay in cabins and be able to gaze out into the infinity of space from every window.

While onboard the starship, guests will also be able to experience a wide array of activities such as wielding a lightsaber, interacting with characters, and also dine on various delicacies the galaxy has to offer.

The ship/hotel itself includes a bridge where you can learn about navigation and defense systems and how to use them, there’s also an atrium and a number of hidden areas that hold their own secrets.

Don’t worry about saying onboard the ship the ENTIRE time you’re there because there’s also a “spaceport” day in which you can visit Batuu aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some off-world fun.

For more information (and to make reservations when they go live) be sure to visit the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website. Any Star Wars fanatic will certainly want to book their next vacation there.