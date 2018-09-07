Last Man Standing fans can win a $25,000 ‘man cave makeover’ in new sweepstakes

Fans of Last Man Standing can win a “man-cave makeover” worth $25,000 in a new sweepstakes — to celebrate the show returning to air.

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and Monsters and Critics is excited that fan favorite Last man Standing starring Tim Allen is back on FOX, after leaving ABC behind.

The series is currently in production and the stars were recently at the Television Critics Association summer press tour where M&C was able to speak with the stars and confirm some new details for the season.

Attending on the panel were writer Matt Berry, executive producer Becky Clements, executive producer, showrunner, and writer Kevin Abbott, executive producer and star Tim Allen and returning series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams and Christoph Sanders.

Describing the mechanics of her and Allen’s on-screen marriage, as Mike and Vanessa Baxter, Nancy Travis said: “They are a couple that has been married for a long time, and they raised three wonderful daughters and have a mutual respect, but [they] don’t necessarily always agree, and agree to disagree, and are two people that are making their way in middle America. And…they’re hysterically funny and attractive.”

Contest details

Te enter the sweepstakes, make and post a video, photo or comment on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, telling FOX why you deserve a “Last Man-Cave”

Important! To enter on Twitter and Instagram, you have the #LastManStanding and #LastManCaveMakeoverSweepstakes hashtags in your post.

For Facebook, comment on the sweepstakes announcement post on the show page.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, Sept. 30 at 11:59pm Pacific Time.

What do you win?

FOX will gift the services of an interior designer for one winner who will “transform your space into your dream retreat, potentially including new furniture, paint, flooring, décor, electronics and more, up to a $25,000 value!”

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8pm on FOX, premiering September 28.