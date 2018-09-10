Kyrzayda Rodriguez: Fashion blogger dies after battle with cancer

Kyrzayda Rodriguez, the popular fashion blogger who had a tremendously interesting life story, has lost her battle with cancer.

Kyrzayda had been public about her battle with an aggressive stomach cancer; openly talking about her diagnosis and referring to it in her captions on social media.

Less than a month ago, she posted an emotional message on Instagram as she celebrated her 40th birthday. alongside a picture of her smiling.

She said: “I danced like no one was watching, I smiled as I wasn’t in pain, I enjoyed my loved ones. I felt true love in one room!”

Rodriguez had an amazing aura about her and fans fell in love with her because of her eclectic style. She already had a huge following on social media before her diagnosis in late 2017.

When she shared the news about the stomach cancer, her fans were shocked. She became a voice for those going through the same struggles, revealing that she wasn’t going to let the disease defeat her.

Kyrzayda Rodriguez documented each treatment and milestone of going through cancer treatments, including losing her hair and losing weight.

However, she always put a smile on her face, clearly staying strong through this journey. She made headlines for being a strong role model when dealing with these kinds of heartbreaking illnesses, and how to use fashion to look at the brighter side of life.

It was her friend Joanne who confirmed the passing of Kyrzayda Rodriguez.

You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother, and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever! – Joanne. 8.18.78 – 9.9.18

Kyrzayda Rodriguez died surrounded by friends and family.