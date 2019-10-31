Is Halloween cancelled? Find out if 2019 treat-or-treating has been rescheduled in your town

Many towns across the country rescheduled or canceled Halloween this year due to the threat of extreme weather. The severe weather conditions raise concerns about the safety of children participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Many parts of the country will experience inclement weather conditions. Authorities in many parts of the Eastern U.S. are warning that treat-or-treating festivities could be risky due to heavy rainfall, high winds, and snowstorms.

Some of the states expected to have extreme weather conditions include Illinois, Ohio, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, according to Fox Business.

Connecticut

Some of the coastal towns and communities in Connecticut expect storms, wind, and heavy rain.

The First Selectman at Town of East Lyme, Mark C. Nickerson, posted to Facebook yesterday that they postponed Halloween until Saturday due to extreme weather.

NOTICE EAST LYME: due to the weather, Halloween Activities (Trick or Treating) will be postponed until Saturday night,… Posted by Mark C Nickerson on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

However, in an update posted this morning, he noted that the forecast had changed to “light and spotty” rains, meaning people can go trick-or-treating if they chose to. But he urged everyone to be safe.

Halloween Update:Relying on earlier weather forecasts that were indicating dire/extreme weather, (much like this past… Posted by Mark C Nickerson on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Authorities in Fairfield left the decision whether to go trick-or-treating to parents due to “logistical and communication issues,” but warned parents to closely supervise their “trick-or-treaters.”

Illinois

Forecast of heavy snow, cold, and wet conditions in Chicago forced delays across multiple communities in the area, including Vernon Hills, where the Halloween festivities moved to Saturday.

Massachusetts

Authorities in Salem, Mass., canceled live performances and fireworks due to weather conditions.

New Jersey

According to NJ.com, the full list of towns that have rescheduled trick-or-treating in New Jersey, due to threat of heavy rains and extreme weather conditions are:

Bordentown City: Nov. 3 Buena Vista: Nov. 1 Commercial Twp.: Nov. 1. Hammonton: took place earlier on Oct. 30 Hampton Borough, Hunterdon County: earlier on Oct. 29 Harrison Twp., Gloucester County: Nov. 1 Lacey Twp.: Nov. 1. Mantua Twp.: Nov. 1 Millville: Nov. 1. North Plainfield: Nov. 1. Ocean City: Nov. 1 Upper Pittsgrove: Nov. 2

Ohio

The forecast for Cleveland does not bode well for Halloween trick-or-treating. High winds and rain expected for the city forced many communities to reschedule trick-or-treating dates.

Some of the communities that rescheduled Halloween festivities to November include Wellington, Willard, Ontario, Newton Falls, and Port Clinton, according to Fox Business.

Pennsylvania

Due to forecasts of heavy rain, treat-or-treating has been postponed in seven counties, including in Allegheny, Armstrong, and Butler counties, according to Fox Business.

Virginia

Some towns in Virginia are postponing Halloween festivities due to heavy rain and wind. Lexington has postponed trick-or-treating until November, and other cities have been urged to take caution.

Canada

Some parts of Canada also canceled Halloween due to torrential rains and snow.

Several municipalities in Quebec advised parents to delay trick-or-treating until Friday, November 1, due to forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds. Montreal’s mayor Valerie Plante urged people in Montreal to follow suit.

Some of the affected towns in Quebec are Ste-Julie, Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-St-Hilaire, Beloeil, and Magog.