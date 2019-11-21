Four best Black Friday 2019 deals: Experts say Amazon devices, Apple smartwatches among sales to watch

The best Black Friday 2019 deals to watch for were recently revealed on the Wake Up Charlotte! TV program for consumers to keep an eye on.

Basically, certain products are most worthy of customers’ shopping dollars based on having the best discounts available this shopping season.

Included in the Black Friday deal categories that experts have as their picks are Amazon devices and smartwatches.

Experts identify four best Black Friday 2019 deals categories

WCNC Wake Up Charlotte’s Bill McGinty provided a look at which items the experts say will give shoppers the most savings for Black Friday 2019. McGinty discusses how the experts from the New York Times identified several categories where shoppers can get the most significant discounts.

First and foremost is small kitchen appliances. McGinty says these can include “everything from mixers and blenders to waffle makers.” According to experts, these particular items tend to be at their lowest prices in November.

Technology is always a big deal during the holidays for many shoppers. The category also includes some of the best deals, per WCNC’s report. That includes “any Amazon product” such as Kindle e-Readers, their lineup of smart speakers, or other exclusive tech items they offer.

Experts also say be on the lookout for great deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches. While Apple doesn’t typically offer holiday savings, their Apple watches could be amongst the attractive deals offered this season.

The fourth and final category of great discounts should arrive in the video game category. Since consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are getting closer to becoming replaced, that means savings on these game systems.

Shoppers should keep an eye on bundle deals since the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett consoles are expected in 2020. That should bring deep discounts to the “older” game systems and their games.

Amazon to offer Black Friday a week early

Wake Up Charlotte! anchor Rachel Lundberg posted a poll on Twitter asking people which of the four deals they are “most likely to snag.”

Almost one week away from Black Friday!! A lot of deals heading your way. Below are the 4 deals experts say are worth it. Which are you most likely to snag? #WakeUpCLT

If none listed, leave a comment! — Rachel Lundberg (@RachelLLundberg) November 21, 2019

It may not come as a surprise, but so far, it’s Amazon deals leading the way, as of this report. The online retailer has become the go-to source for many shoppers each holiday season and seems to bring in more money by the year.

On ABC’s World News Tonight, it was also revealed that Amazon would begin it’s Black Friday 2019 deals a week earlier, with its sale starting at midnight. That will give shoppers Black Friday a week in advance with deals on various products.

Per KLTA Tech reporter Rich DeMuro those will include Echo Show 5, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Ring Video Doorbell.

Amazon device Black Friday deals start November 22 pic.twitter.com/sLmSq5U6gi — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) November 18, 2019

Time will tell which of these deals will become the most popular of them all heading into Christmas 2019.

Wake Up Charlotte! airs weekday mornings on WCNC.