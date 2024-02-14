Fashion expert shares the top 5 trends of 2024

Keeping up with the ever-changing fashion trends of the world is easier now that so many people have access to social media.

There are loads of talented and outspoken fashion experts and style gurus to turn to.

TikToker @theaugustdiaries is someone over 43,900 people trust when it comes to fashion and style advice.

Her real name is Jill Lansky, and the bio on her TikTok page says she’s all about “outfits, some beauty, [and] nails.”

Jill posted a video highlighting the five trends everyone should keep an eye out for in 2024.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what she had to say for people who consider themselves to be true fashionistas.

Five fashion trends to experiment with

The first trend Jill mentions is wearing bright shades of red. This trend shouldn’t come as a shock, thanks to Taylor Swift!

Think of bright red sweaters, tights, trench coats, sneakers, and more.

Since red is such a vibrant color, there’s no way you won’t stand out in a crowd whenever you wear it.

Some of the best colors to pair with red are black, white, and other classy neutrals.

The second trend from Jill is “officecore.” Even if you don’t have an office job, these outfits will have you looking on point.

To pull off the officecore look, staples like blazers, pantsuits, silky slacks, and crossbody bags are totally necessary.

The third trend she mentions is wearing low-rise bottoms. This doesn’t always mean low-rise jeans, either.

It can also mean low-rise maxi skirts, slacks, cargo shorts, and more.

When wearing low-rise bottoms, it’s best to accessorize with belts that keep your bottoms in place so you remain comfortable without accidentally exposing too much skin.

The fourth trend from Jill is wearing straight-leg denim jeans. Plenty of fashionistas are struggling to forget about skinny jeans for good.

The good news is that straight-leg styles come pretty close. It’s unlikely bell-bottom jeans will ever make a comeback, but straight-leg denim is all the rage in 2024.

Jill’s fifth trend is all about rocking the preppy vibe. Even if you’re not currently enrolled in school anywhere, she believes the preppy look is something to strive for in 2024.

The preppy look requires collared shirts, thin-rimmed glasses, heritage jewelry, knit polo shirts, small ascot scarves, and newsboy caps.

TikToker’s fashion advice gains attention

Jill’s comment section is full of people who appreciate her fashion-forward advice and insight.

One person wrote, “I’ve been waiting for the newsboys cap to come back, it was huge like five years ago, I still have mine from Lack of color.”

Jill responded by saying, “I love them! You should totally wear yours.”