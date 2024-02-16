Fashion expert shares 3 tips to boost your style confidence

Anyone who cares about fashion should be made aware of the best style tips out there.

When it comes to boosting your confidence, your style is a great place to start.

Knowing how to dress and feeling comfortable in your clothing is a fabulous way to amplify your levels of self-love.

Fashion expert and TikToker @AtYasmeenGarcia posted a video breaking down three crucial tips.

Her fashion advice is a game-changer for people looking to feel better about their outward appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what Yasmeen wants the world to know about fashion and its impact on your inner confidence.

How to be more confident about your style

Yasmeen‘s first tip is to learn how to dress for your body type. She believes it’s important for people to start loving and accepting their body weights, sizes, and shapes before all else.

Once you know how to dress for your body type, it’s easy to start filling your wardrobe with the right staples.

The most common body types include the inverted triangle, the pear shape, the apple shape, and the hourglass shape.

Whether you currently have your desired body type or not, dressing in a way that caters to your specific shape is a great step in the right direction for your confidence.

Other style and confidence tips from Yasmeen

Next, Yasmeen believes it’s vital to learn the colors that work best with your skin tone.

When you know the list of colors that pair well with your complexion, you can start incorporating those colors into your wardrobe.

Some colors will leave you looking more tired and washed out than others. The right colors for you will brighten you up.

A simple way to test out the colors that pair well with your complexion is by consulting a professional makeup artist who knows exactly what they’re doing.

Yasmeen’s third tip is to avoid leaving the house unless you’re absolutely sure about your outfit.

If you’re feeling iffy about what you’re wearing, you’ll be stuck feeling awkward instead of relaxed while you’re out and about.

Any outfits that require tons of adjustments are not worth your time. This includes constant adjustments of dress straps, skirt hemlines, jewelry clasps, or slippery fabrics.

Feeling good in your outfit is key. Pic credit: Pixabay

Yameen’s video has pulled in more than 35,500 likes on TikTok from fashion lovers who appreciate her candid advice.

Feeling more confident is as simple as making a few small changes to feel proud of yourself and your sense of style.