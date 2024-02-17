Fashion expert reveals 3 ways to style your little black dress

It’s common knowledge that a little black dress is a necessity in any completed wardrobe.

Once you have the perfect little black dress in your clutches, there are so many directions you can take.

There are a handful of staples many women own by the time they reach a certain age.

A simple black cardigan, a pair of snazzy white sneakers, a reliable pair of jeans, and neutral-colored tank tops are just some examples.

The little black dress might just be the most important staple of all, though.

TikToker and fashion expert @Riley_Gaynor just revealed some advice about how to style your little black dress based on your aesthetic.

Ideas for styling your little black dress?

The first look Riley puts together is what you’d wear if you want to go out for the night.

Think about heading to a nightclub, lounge, or bar for this one. She adds a pair of knee-high black boots, a sheer black cover-up, gold earrings, and a small black purse to her little black dress.

Her second look is what you’d wear if you were headed to an art gallery. She adds a cute white collared top, white boots, and a gold purse to her little black dress.

Riley’s third look is what you’d think about wearing if you were spending the day as a tourist on vacation.

She adds a frilly orange maxi skirt, a pair of white sneakers, and a black claw clip to her hair.

Riley’s fourth look is what you’d wear if you were invited on a coffee date. She adds a shirt or white cover-up over the little black dress, along with a checkered headband and a pair of white sneakers.

Little black dress tips

Last, but not least, Riley reveals how you style a little black dress for a sporting event.

She adds a pair of blue Nike sneakers, a crossbody fanny pack, and a simple baseball cap.

A few hundred people have double-tapped her video to showcase their excitement regarding her little black dress styling guide.

A model shows off a little black dress. Pic credit: Pixabay

While it’s perfectly fine to wear a little black dress without adding any accessories, there’s ways to turn this particular look into something far more special and memorable.

As far as aesthetics go, every individual fashionista has to decide what vibe they want to give the world when piecing together items from their closet.