Fashion coach breaks down her 2024 ‘look-book’ for stunning style inspo

Look-books are designed to inspire fashion lovers around the world.

Fashion designers rely on look-books to showcase their artistic visions to their peers, hired models, and supporters.

TikToker and fashion coach @MaleyaNichole just shared a video highlighting her look-book outfit inspiration ideas for 2024.

With over 90,000 people keeping up with her content on TikTok, she knows what she’s talking about.

Maleya has been sharing fashion-forward content on TikTok for years, and she’s maintaining that energy in 2024.

Here’s what she has to say about choosing the right pieces for your wardrobe in 2024.

Metallic boots, micro shorts, and leopard print are in

Maleya starts her look-book video raving over a pair of metallic boots. The silver finish makes them easy to notice and pay attention to.

Maleya then points out micro shorts and the impact they will have in 2024.

Since micro shorts will automatically show so much of your legs, it’s completely fine to wear them with a pair of tights underneath.

After that, Maleya hones in on leopard print fabrics. She added a picture of a model wearing a leopard print trench coat with mob wife aesthetic vibes going for her.

The mob wife aesthetic is popular in 2024, which means you definitely can’t go wrong with this style of trench coat.

Bow accessories, pants with personality, and sheer fabrics

Maleya continued her video by shedding light on the popularity of bow accessories in 2024.

She added a photo of a model wearing a black bow hair accessory on her ponytail to showcase how chic and classy it truly looks.

Maleya noted that wearing pants with personality is an absolute must at this juncture.

Instead of wearing simple pairs of leggings or boring pairs of skinny jeans, she suggests wearing pants that stand out a little more.

Pants with personality will roll up at the bottom near your ankles, have a couple rips or tears, or fit your body a little looser than normal.

Last but not least, Maleya speaks highly of sheer fabrics in 2024. Wearing skirts, tops, and dresses made out of sheer material is the way to go from her perspective.

Sequin dresses are trendy in 2024. Pic credit: Pixabay

Some honorable mentions from Maleya include rocking dresses covered in rhinestones or sequins, metallic mini skirts, and all-black final looks.

As much as she loves metallic boots, this fashion coach also adores metallic high heels with pointed toes.