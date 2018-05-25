Excellent rosé wine finds for Memorial Day weekend 2018

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, so dig out that wine cooler — as here are our top rosé picks; all excellent, affordable and ready to be tried out!

Rosé is a casual and unpretentious wine, and is not meant to be like the typically sweeter white Zinfandel (another pink wine) at all. Ideally, it should present as a dry, fresh and tart crisp wine experience. It most definitely should be served cold and with anything savory and salty or right off the grill.

Finding the best rosé wines is a fun challenge these days as it is a varietal that is extremely popular in America, where for years it had not been thanks to the sweeter pink in color white Zins flooding the market.

In the know for a long time, Europeans have enjoyed quality cheaper French rosé when the temperatures started to inch upwards.

We found six bargain European rosés worth your time and money to seek out.

Cavit Rosé

Best bargain: Italian wine Cavit is a screw top wine that costs under $10 and is easily found in grocery stores and other liquor stores. The easy opening yields a very nice light and refreshing wine that is made from a blend of native Italian Trentino red grapes.

First impressions are of berries and a crisp mineral finish, the immediate notes are balanced and it has a dry, Provence-style sophisticated finish. Not a sweet wine! Best bargain and highly recommended by us. Serve with food or as an apéritif.

Urban-Rosé de Provence

Top pick: Hands down the prettiest cut glass bottle we have ever seen. Average costs are $20-24 a bottle. This is an incredible example of how the French really excel at rosé. This Provence rosé from Ultimate Provence was selected for the prestigious Hubert wine Guide.

The Southern French terroir yields grapes that make a fabulously crisp and dry wine which has all the right balanced notes that a fine rosé should have. Make sure to find this one.

Vivanco Tempranillo – 2016 Garnacha Bodegas Vivanco (Rioja)



Bargain runner-up: For about $13 a bottle, this Spanish find is a really crisp and clean wine with hints of berries common to the varietal and an ultra soft hint of anise.

Pleasing and perfect with anything remotely spicy or salty, this was the best of the Spanish wines we sampled and for the money makes it one to have on hand for the holiday. A great wine.

Berne Inspiration Côtes de Provence



Another French find that will cost you around $24 retail and is a superb multi-award-winning wine. It is a pale pink with goldish hues and is a dry rosé that has a pop of strawberry flavor weighed with a sophisticated minerality and finish of cranberry and pomegranate.

Tart and dry, this wine is a balance of Grenache (70%) Cinsault (20%) and Syrah (10%) grapes. Another winner from France to invest in.

Berne Emotion Côtes de Provence

You can tell that Berne is having fun creating these beautiful bottles! The contents of this one from France also are a pretty sweet deal, around $15- 20 a bottle.

Easily found in the grocery stores of London like Tesco or Albertsons in the States, this rosé is a hint sweeter than its sister wine above from Berne, yet is an incredibly refreshing pour with a berry tart, dry and fresh palate experience that is best with grilled foods and saltier appetizers.

Amelia Bordeaux Rosé Wine 2015



Our last suggestion for you to seek out is French Bordeaux Amelia, one of three very affordable wines in this normally pricy varietal. Don’t let the screw top fool you, this is a complex rosé that is tart and acidic yet lush and fruity-perfect rosé yin and yang notes.

The average price for this great wine made from Merlot grapes is about $20 a bottle and it is so well worth you seeking it out. In the USA, Total Wines and BevMo stock it, so make sure to buy more than one.

FULL DISCLOSURE: Monsters and Critics received free samples of the above wines for testing.