Miss Richfield 1981 has been one of America’s favorite drag personalities for a long time. She has appeared on many popular TV shows including The Tonight Show, Today, Cake Boss and Watch What Happens Live as well as having a hit live show that sells out in cities across the country knows her way around travel.

For the LGBTQ crowd, traveling to pride events is a fun, yet essential part of the year, and this year there are so many interesting ones to choose from that typically run in June. However, others happen throughout the year, and she gives all the best tips on how to make it to them as smoothly as possible.

She spoke with Monsters and Critics about her show, how she likes to spend her time, how she got her signature look, what happened to her TV show, what Pride means to her, who would be her dream travel companions and how Orbitz has created a new microsite for the LGBTQ community that makes trip planning easier and more fun.

One important destination will be to visit New York as June 28 will be the 50 Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

This event was a set of unplanned violent demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ community against a police raid that happened at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village in New York City.

This is considered to be one of the most significant events of the gay liberation movement.

There will be more than 5o Pride events taking place in June, with the big parade taking place on Sunday, June 30. More than 3 million people are expected to attend.

Other fun pride events that will be going on throughout the year include events at Atlanta, Provincetown, Orlando, and Longbeach.

Miss Richfield 1981 hails from Richfield, Minnesota, but now splits her time between living in Minneapolis, MN, and Provincetown, MA. She tends to summer on Cape Cod.

She is the fabulous creation of Russ King. Miss Richfield is known for her blend of witty Midwestern humor and edgy improv and will be doing more than 60 shows this summer.

Check out her great stories and helpful travel tips here:

Miss Richfield may be found here and learn more about LGBTQ events here.