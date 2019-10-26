DiscoveryGO and #TeamTrees want 20 million trees by 2020

Trees are vital to the oxygenation of the air and offer shade relief and aesthetic beauty to the world.

DiscoveryGO has lent its large platform and corporate largesse to spread the word about #TeamTrees and the drive to plant 20 million trees by 2020.

The project is ambitious but from the looks of the passion and commitment to the cause, it likely will happen

What is #TeamTrees?

A group of mother nature-loving do-gooders banded together with a common goal — to plant 20 million trees by 2020.

Inventor and former NASA engineer Mark Rober has joined forces with fellow YouTube phenom Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson to launch #TeamTrees, a massive online campaign to plant 20 million trees by January 1st, 2020.

And Discovery was given exclusive access to film behind-the-scenes that fans can watch on DiscoveryGO, and it’s already trending in the US at #3 on Twitter.

Yesterday, the #TeamTrees donation page went live, today and has amassed nearly $4,000,000 at the time of publication. The donation of $1 means one tree planted with the goal of planting 20 million trees by 2020.

Those hoping to help #TeamTrees reach their goal can visit the official website here.