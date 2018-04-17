Downton Abbey: The Exhibition celebrates Royal Wedding in NYC

Where better to celebrate the royal nuptials than in New York? Fans of Downton Abbey and of the British monarchy have a big springtime trip to plan!

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition takes place in New York City and will honor and celebrate the coming marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a series of Royal Wedding themed events.

The same month as ID Con, the Investigation Discovery convention shindig mid-may that brings many of our true-crime addicted readers and Monsters and Critics reporters to the Big Apple, the public can also see an amazing Royal Wedding exhibit ahead of Prince Harry’s big wedding day.

The event runs until the fall, but extra-special British styled celebratory events and speakers galore will be featured through May 26. Prince Harry and Meghan’s big day will be preceded by a celebratory soiree at the event in New York on the evening of the wedding, Saturday, May 19th.

What is Downton Abbey: The Exhibition?

This is the first-ever fully immersive experience based around the world of Carnival Films’ multi-award-winning series, Downton Abbey, which aired on PBS in the USA.

The exhibition will boast fashion, the finest British foods and beverages, and an opportunity to raise a glass to the new “it” royal couple, with Ms. Markle drawing huge interest from her home country, the USA.

From World War I to the Roaring Twenties, event attendees learn about British society, culture and fashion.

Booked are Royal Etiquette Experts Myka Meier and Anne Chertoff of Beaumont Etiquette who give tips and lessons on everything from Royal Wedding etiquette and table manners to fashion advice.

They will share on what the royal-to-be, Meghan Markle, had to learn quickly as she embarks on her new life as a royal. There will be activities, sweepstakes, and giveaways to look forward to as well.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition provides a deep dive into the post-Edwardian period in which Carnival Films’ popular TV series is set and offers insight into the historical events which would go on to shape the world.

The Exhibition connects fans with their favorite characters, costumes, locations and historic events of the era, and showcases never-before-seen footage.

How long will the event last?

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will continue its run in New York through Labor Day, September 3, 2018.

What happens along the way inside the exhibition?

Entering the exhibition, you are transported on a journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, with a bird’s-eye view of the upstairs world of the Crawleys and those that served them below the stairs.

Enter Mrs. Patmore’s delicious kitchen and the gossipy and giddy servants’ quarters, to the family’s well-appointed dining room and even Lady Mary’s bedroom!

All fans have the opportunity to walk through some of the series’ most recognized and beloved sets.

Over 50 of the show’s official costumes worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Dame Maggie Smith will be encased and on display to view.

How do we get tickets?

Tickets are now available through September 3, 2018, at the New York city venue located at 218 W 57th Street (between Broadway and 7th Ave). Tickets and gift cards are available to purchase at www.downtonexhibition.com.

Is there an official calendar?

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’s exclusive events calendar:

May 1st from 10am-12pm:

Activity: Guest speaker: Anne Chertoff, Royals Expert

Royals Expert, Anne Chertoff, will talk about Royal Wedding traditions (for couples and guests) and fashion trends.

May 2nd:

Activity: British Bakes: Celebration Scones

Visitors can enjoy delicious British scones, clotted cream and jam fit for both the Crawley family and Harry and Meghan (while supplies last).

May 3rd:

Activity: The Pierre Sweepstakes

Delicious afternoon Tea! Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag today for a chance to win Lady Mary’s Tea for two at The Pierre Hotel! The setting is neo-classical done up in the hotel’s beloved Two E lounge with a Downton-inspired menu including Mrs. Patmore’s Tea Sandwiches, freshly baked scones and favorite blends of such beloved characters as the Earl of Grantham.

May 4th to 7th:

Activity: Travesties Sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag today for a chance to win 2 tickets to see Travesties at Roundabout Theatre Company and High Tea at Oscar Wilde Restaurant.

May 8th from 3pm-5pm:

Activity: Guest speaker: Anne Chertoff, Royals Expert

Royals Expert, Anne Chertoff, is back to discuss fashion & style from the Edwardian era and Royal Wedding Style tips.

May 9th – 11th:

Activity: The Benjamin Sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag today for a chance to spend a weekend in NYC like royalty with The Benjamin Hotel’s VIP giveaway. One winner will receive a 2-night summer stay at The Benjamin Hotel and brunch for 2 at Geoffrey Zakarian’s (Food Network Star) popular dining spot, The National Restaurant.

May 12th 3pm-4:30pm:

Activity: Mixologist class at Park Central

Gin and tonic anyone? British cocktail to toast the soon-to-be-wedded couple at Park Central Hotel’s Downton Abbey: The Exhibition-inspired Mixologist Class! Each cocktail will be named after a character from Downton Abbey and guests can purchase package tickets on the Park Central website.

May 13th:

Activity: Mother’s Day giveaway

Throughout the day, all Moms will feel like royalty and receive a special rose from the Crawley family to celebrate the historic day. While stocks last.

May 14th:

Activity: “Anastasia” Giveaway

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the “special hashtag” for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the hit Broadway musical about another royal family, “Anastasia”.

May 15th from 3pm-5pm:

Activity: Guest speaker: Myka Meier, Etiquette Expert

Etiquette Expert, Myka Meier, will discuss Royal Wedding etiquette, table manners and the proper rules of dining.

May 16th:

Activity: Downton tea giveaway

At 10 am, 12 pm and 2 pm, guests get a free “Downton Abbey” tea blend fit for a King or Queen! While supplies last.

May 17th from 3pm-5pm:

Activity: Guest speaker: Anne Chertoff, Royals Expert

In celebration of this Saturday’s wedding, our Royals Expert, Anne Chertoff, will discuss Royal Wedding traditions and fashion trends.

May 18th from 7pm-9pm:

Activity: Westhouse Hotel Happy Hour

Practice the Royal Family toast with the Downton Happy Hour at Westhouse Hotel’s bar, The Den! Show your exhibit ticket at the bar from 7-9pm and receive a buy one get one free Downton-inspired cocktail.

May 19th: from 8 pm

Activity: Royal Wedding Fan Soiree

At this event (tickets sold separately), guests will enjoy food and drink as they make their way through the exhibit and toast the new Royal Family!

May 20th to 21st:

Activity: Waitress Sweepstakes

Get ready for the Royal Wedding by gathering recipes from “our friends” at “Waitress” on Broadway. Since Mrs. Patmore loves baking, much like the star of “Waitress” on Broadway, visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the “special hashtag” for a chance to win 2 tickets to the hit Broadway musical and a copy of Downton Abbey: A Year in the Life.

May 22nd from 10am- 12pm:

Activity: Guest speaker: Myka Meier, Etiquette Expert

Myka Meier returns to share tips and recommendations for proper social graces.

May 23rd to 25th:

Activity: The Whitby Sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the “special hashtag” for a chance to enjoy Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Whitby Hotel!

May 26th 3p-4:30p:

Activity: Mixologist class at Park Central

Park Central Hotel’s second Downton Abbey: The Exhibition-inspired Mixologist Class! Each cocktail will be named after a character from” Downton Abbey” and guests can purchase package tickets on the Park Central website.

For further information visit Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. The exhibition is open daily between 10 am and 8 pm, including holidays and ticket prices vary with adults starting at $30 and children from $15. VIP packages and private hire options are also available.