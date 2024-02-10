Dating coach shares brutally honest texting advice for singles

The dating phase can be incredibly tricky for people who are single and looking for real love.

The desire to lock things down with your soulmate is prevalent among the majority of people alive on this planet.

Hoping to live a fulfilling life with your soulmate is totally normal for the human experience.

Things do get a little tricky when you don’t know how to approach the more awkward aspects of dating, though.

When two people are still getting acquainted, it’s crucial to master how much back-and-forth communication should happen.

TikToker and dating coach Sabrina Zohar has much to say about this topic. She shared a video on the platform to bring some clarity.

Stop texting if this happens

According to Sabrina, there’s a moment in every texting conversation that should be considered a solid stopping point.

If you’ve been doing your best to carry the conversation, but your love interest starts sending one-word answers, that’s a sign that their interest in you might be dissipating.

Sabrina says if they simply react to a message you sent by hearting it or giving it a thumbs up, that’s your sign to stop engaging.

Sabrina says, “this is not your invitation to keep the conversation going.”

She notes that you shouldn’t be urgently grasping for straws to keep the conversation going through your anxiety.

From her perspective, the other person’s decision to heart your message without sending real words back is their way of setting a boundary with you.

It’s their way of saying they’re done with the conversation. For now.

Showing respect while texting

Regardless of your interest level in them, Sabrina says you shouldn’t even think about double or triple-texting them to keep the contact going.

She believes you’re showing signs of respect by leaving a message they’ve hearted alone without saying anything further.

When they’re ready to pick up the conversation again (if they’re ever ready), you’ve given them the space and freedom to do that.

Sabrina reminds her followers that if they feel pressed internally to come up with another creative message to prevent a conversation from dying, then their actions stem from anxiety – which is not acceptable.

Sabrina‘s comment section is full of people who are grateful to her for her brutally honest advice.

Some users totally agree with the dating coach’s advice because they believe she’s preaching a message of respect, boundaries, and basic manners in the dating world.