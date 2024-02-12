Creepy boss turns job interview into a speed-dating scenario with young woman

With so many people desperate for work right now, accepting every possible interview makes sense — right?

In reality, it turns out that some interviews are better left unscheduled.

TikToker @ElisaAleonee opened up about a cringeworthy experience she had with a male interviewer during her hunt for an internship.

Her story time video is especially unfortunate during a time when young adults are doing their best to navigate the job market.

One thing many young adults can agree on? You should never be subjected to inappropriate behavior during the interview process for a new position.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This creepy boss lost out on an opportunity to work with Elisa based on his weird behaviors.

Creepy questions during an interview

Elisa says the first red flag she noticed while interviewing for this internship was that the man in charge was ready to hop on a FaceTime call quickly after she applied.

She noted that he looked incredibly young – around his mid-20s. His age wasn’t the biggest issue, though.

The fact that he kept her on a FaceTime call for about an hour was more problematic.

Although she came across the internship opportunity on LinkedIn, his interview style was incredibly unprofessional.

During the FaceTime call, they discussed the position for about 10 minutes. The rest of it sounded like he was initiating a speed-dating scenario.

Instead of asking her questions pertaining to the job itself, he asked her many personal questions that gave off first-date vibes.

He asked if she had a boyfriend or siblings, what her family was like, and what her best blackout drinking story was.

After the FaceTime call ended, he told Elisa he needed to decide between her and another girl. He said he’d let her know if she was chosen by the end of the week.

The cringeworthy behavior worsens

Elisa already felt uncomfortable about the whole ordeal, but it got worse when she missed his follow-up call while she was taking a shower.

After she called him back, he dared to ask, “Oh, you were taking a shower? What type of shampoo do you use?”

He also creepily added, “That was a pretty long shower. How long do you normally shower for?”

Elisa decided her best move was to decline the internship offer in the nicest possible way.

Although she was super polite when letting him know she wasn’t interested in moving forward, he texted her back with curse words and labeled her behavior as “disgusting” for wasting his time.