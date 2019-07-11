Comic-Con freebie: TBS sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer Bug Bars, details on how to score

Comic-Con 2019 will have loads of branded merch and free gifts for those who brave the march through the convention hall in San Diego.

TBS’s upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer will be promoted with EXO, as they dole out and distribute “Bug Bars” at Comic-Con International via vending machines.

Created by EXO (Aspire Food Group) these protein bars are made out of cricket protein powder.

How to get a Bug Bar

Fans can enter their email address into the vending machines to receive a bar in addition to a special piece of Snowpiercer content on Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 21. Head to TBS’s Snowpiercer Booth 4215 in the Comic-Con Exhibit Hall.

*Allergy Warning: please note cricket products may trigger crustacean and shellfish allergies and contain peanuts, almonds and coconuts.

When is Comic-Con?

Comic-Con 2019 will be held July 18-21 with a Preview Night on July 17 at the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will be minus Warner Bros., Universal, and Sony this year but the TV networks are picking up the slack.

When is Snowpiercer for TBS at Comic-Con?

The Snowpiercer panel will be on Saturday, July 20.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and they will be joined on panel by executive producer and showrunner Graeme Manson. The scheduled panel is from 3:00 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

What is Snowpiercer about?

The series will take place seven years after the world has become a “frozen wasteland.”

Snowpiercer is based on the eponymous film that premiered back in 2013 and was directed by Bong Joon Ho. This TV effort will focus on the few people who have survived and who live inside a “gigantic, perpetually moving train” traveling across the Earth.

TBS says: “Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.”

Snowpiercer was renewed for season two and will debut in Spring of 2020 on TBS.