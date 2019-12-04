Celebrate Repeal Day on December 5 with Booker’s new bourbon plus recipes from three top craft cocktail bars

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On Thursday, we celebrate the 86th anniversary of the end of Prohibition in the United States. Unthinkable that alcohol was an illegal substance, but it was — and that fact created great hardship and fortunes simultaneously.

Every December 5 is now known as Repeal Day because that is when Prohibition ended by a constitutional amendment, which repealed an earlier amendment.

The 21st Amendment’s repeal of the 18th Amendment is something that only happened once in our nation’s history. Congress passed the 18th Amendment on Dec. 18, 1917, ratified by the states on Jan. 16, 1919. They officially declared booze an illegal substance.

The 21st Amendment finally passed by a thirsty Congress on Feb. 20, 1933, ratified Dec. 5, 1933, and it states: “The eighteenth article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby repealed.”

Liquor laws vary by state, and some states are far more lenient for access than others.

The phenomenon of dry counties is something that still perplexes tourists and visitors from outside the USA. Anyone who travels within the USA understands this very well.

You can buy a vast selection of hard liquor in any grocery store or club store like Costco in California any day of the week. Still, in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, the search for spirits is limited to state-run stores, and they aren’t plentiful.

The Bay state actually bans happy hour. That’s wicked uncool.

Another fallout of the ban on alcohol was the rise of organized crime in the United States.

But the good news is that our American craft distillers are cranking with new and exciting products that have been honed and aged to perfection. These spirits continuously surprise and delight the creative mixologists of the country.

Booker’s is one such company that has a nice line of small-batch bourbons they release in limited supplies.

Beaten Biscuits is the name of their fourth and final offering of 2019.

Booker’s finally released their fourth craft small-batch bourbon. During the holiday season, Booker sends these flaky cracker-like “beaten” biscuits with country hams as gifts.

This final batch follows the third release of 2019, which was called Country Ham, and is just in time for Repeal Day and the coming Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The bourbon takes its odd name from the biscuits that distillery founder Booker Noe’s grandmother taught him how to make. It required that the air be beaten out of the dough to achieve a cracker-like consistency.

This strong pour is bottled uncut and unfiltered at 126.1 proof. The ABV is a whopping 63.05.

This Kentucky straight bourbon is matured in charred American white oak casks (a favorite cask of scotch makers in Scotland to age their unique peated mash) in three separate locations in two different warehouses and distilled on the same day.

Then the spirit is aged for six years, six months, and 19 days. There’s a nuttiness to the smoke and spice of this lovely whiskey.

Booker’s Beaten Biscuits is best enjoyed neat, over ice, or with a few drops of water. It also makes a great old fashioned, and we have a recipe below where you can sub this brand for the one listed.

Monsters and Critics hope you celebrate Repeal Day responsibly. Craft cocktails, distillers and mixologists abound in the USA thankfully, elevating the cocktail to new stratospheric heights. We have a few great new places and easy to make recipes for you to check out to raise a glass.

The Mode Lounge | Boise, ID

Cocktail: The John Michael Old Fashioned

Mixologist Tyler Armstrong of Boise’s hot spot The Mode Lounge created this drink for a particular client.

“The John Michael was inspired by one of our favorite clients, a pilot who comes to Boise frequently. He wanted something special, made in the realm of a classic old fashioned but with a riff. My recipe calls for a cognac and rye whiskey combination.”

The Mode Lounge offers classic cocktails at half price from 4- 7 during happy hour and deluxe hot buttered rum cocktails for $9 all day on December 5.

In a rocks glass, in this order, combine

1 ounce Hennessy

2 ounces Old Forester 100 proof rye

half ounce demerara simple syrup

3 dashes angostura bitters

Stir and serve on one big ice cube rock with a flamed orange peel.

Hotel Viking | Newport, RI

Cocktail: Burning Roses Old Fashioned

Hotel Viking was built in the ’20s to house the party guests of the Newport Mansion elites during the Prohibition era. This drink is their classy twist on a traditional old fashioned that is perfect for the winter season.

The blood orange adds a raspberry tinged citrus tartness to an old fashioned, and the flames are just plain cool.

In a rocks glass, in this order, combine

1 spoon of simple syrup

Ice

2 ounces Four Roses Bourbon

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 maraschino cherry

Cut the top of a blood orange creating a shallow cup with the fruit still intact inside, gently squeeze a couple of drops of juice out of blood orange slice into the drink, gently rest the orange slice on the surface of the drink

With small tongs grab a sugar cube that has soaked in 151 for around 45 seconds, light it on fire and gently place it on top of the blood orange slice, let the flame burn the sugar cube down till it goes out (close to 30 seconds). Stir and serve.

Giulia | Minneapolis, MN

Cocktail: Spaghetti Western Negroni

A twist on a traditional 100-year old cocktail, this uses mezcal, Aperol, and sweet vermouth. Giulia also has a Negroni on tap; it’s so popular.

In a rocks glass, in this order, combine

1 oz Mezcal

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Ice: spherical

Expressed orange peel, rubbed inside of the glass

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Serve!