Catt Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shephard encourage women to get screened for cervical cancer

TV host and women’s’ activist Catt Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shepherd, noted OB/GYN, joined forces to encourage women to get screened for cervical cancer and make it, so no woman dies from this disease.

They are urging people to Change This STAT and to get themselves and/or the women in your life tested once per year.

Catt Sadler and Dr. Jessica Shepherd spoke with Monsters and Critics about their careers, the importance of getting screened for cervical cancer, how this disease is preventable and treatable, what is Change This STAT, how Hologic helps, and more.

Here are some important facts to know about cervical cancer:

● Every year, nearly 12,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer and, sadly about 4,000 women die from this preventable and treatable disease

● More than half of new cervical cancer cases occur in women who have never or rarely been tested

● Pap+HPV tests provide the best possible protection for women ages 30-65, and studies show they detect 95% of cervical cancer cases

Catt Sadler has earned three Emmy-awards and is most well-known for her work on E! Entertainment and her lifestyle, fashion and beauty site TheCattwalk.com.

She often covers red carpet events, and she has been on The Talk, The View, and the Steve Harvey Show. She is an outspoken advocate for women and is a powerful voice in the Time’s Up Movement.

Her podcast NAKED with Catt Sadler is in its sixth year.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd is an OB/GYN who practices at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX, but she is gifted at getting women to speak up about uncomfortable topics.

She lends her medical expertise on a variety of shows including Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Talk, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey, FOX News, and CBS News.

She serves on the Advisory Board for Women’s Health and has been published in Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Women’s Day, Self, Family Circle, Parents, Best Health, Essence and more.

Catt Sadler can be found here, Dr. Jessica Shepherd can be found here and learn more about Change This STAT here.