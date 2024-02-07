TikToker exposes appalling resort in Cancun with fake booking photos

Planning an upcoming vacation is supposed to be fun and exciting for people with wanderlust.

Narrowing down options and deciding on Cancun gives travelers much to look forward to and get excited about.

Although Cancun is recognized as a gorgeous city in Mexico with beautiful beaches, powdery white sand, and vibrant coral reefs, some resorts aren’t worthy of having guests.

TikToker @ErineAufraiche shared a video opening up about the worst resort experience she recently had in Cancun.

The block text caption on top of her video boldly says, “Do not stay at this resort in Cancun!”

According to this brutally honest TikToker, her time at this particular spot ended up being a total scam. These are the details.

Cancun resort gets exposed

Erin started her video by explaining that the power at the resort was turned off for more than 10 hours straight.

She scanned over the balcony area with her camera to reveal the dirty hot tub with a weakly rumbling motor.

She claims she asked the hotel employees if they’d come to clean it multiple times. Even though they agreed to, they never made it happen.

After that, Erin showed off the “gross and moldy” curtains hanging up in the hotel room.

The curtains, which were supposed to be pure white, were covered in unsightly streaks of mold, dust, and grime.

To make matters worse, when she used her camera to scan over the ceiling of the hotel room, there were tons of small bugs scattered across.

After walking down the hotel’s spooky-looking staircase to get outside, Erin revealed that the ocean edge lapped up directly on the building, leaving minimal space to lay out on the sand.

Her experience got massively worse when it was time to order lunch. She showed her followers the plate of chicken nuggets she was unable to finish. The meat on the inside of the breading was a shade of gray.

The worst resort experience in Cancun

After she and her boyfriend tried to fall asleep, her boyfriend woke up in the middle of the night with horrible diarrhea. His stomach was affected by something he ate at the resort.

In frustration, she described various parts of the resort as “dirty, falling apart, or already broken.”

Along with waking up to the loud and obnoxious sounds of power tools at 7 am every morning, she also proved how thin the walls of the resort were by recording a clear conversation between the people staying in the room next to her.

Someone responded in the comment section by saying, “I just googled and it looks GORGEOUS. Omg, thank you for this review.”

To that, Erin responded by saying, “It’s a complete scam. I think the Google reviews are fake.”