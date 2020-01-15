Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda is coming: How much will it cost and can you pre-order?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Build-A-Bear Workshop announced on Tuesday that it would be releasing a Baby Yoda plush in the coming months. Company CEO Sharon Price John revealed the decision at a conference in Orlando.

There has been no release date announced, but John said it would be in the next couple of months.

The toy is based on a character known as The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The Child is from the same species as the Jedi Master Yoda. He is affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

Toys companies were left in the dark by Disney over the surprise character, and Build-A-Bear was no different, having to work quickly to come up with a product to satisfy the growing demand for Baby Yodas.

While T-shirts, stickers, and posters can be developed quite rapidly, toy products, particularly those made from plush, can take some time.

Read More Baby Yoda sipping soup is the GIF that keeps on giving

A price has not yet been announced, but Build-A-Bear already sells a number of plush bears based on Star Wars characters. A Chewbacca bear will set you back $35, adding a Bowcaster will cost you a further $12. It’s unknown if any accessories will be available with Baby Yoda.

Want a cuddly Dark Lord? Darth Vader will also cost you $35, with an extra $12 for a lightsaber. However, an Ewok is cheaper, coming in at $32.

Therefore, we can expect to pay the cost of a small microwave oven to get your cuddly Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, they are not available for pre-order at this time.

Although, those eager to make sure they get their hands on a Baby Yoda can sign up to receive notifications of when new products of Star Wars bears come into stock. You can sign up by creating an account right here.

If you can’t wait for the Build-A-Bear, you can pre-order Disney’s own version of the doll, which is due to be available on March 1st, 2020. It’ll cost you $24.99.