Bravo series Top Chef announces first Food & Wine Festival, all the details

Love Top Chef? You can now attend the first of what looks to be an annual affair at Universal Studios Hollywood as Bravo teams up with the theme park’s City Walk to bring this event for the Epicurious.

Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival will happen on March 19-20, 2020. This event coincides with Top Chef’s Season 17 premiere on Bravo.

Attendees can sample food and go on a culinary excursion featuring an “all-inclusive eclectic menu” informed by the hit series, plus take part in live challenges, and learn about food and wine pairings during panels with cast alums.

The Details

The event takes place over two days, and each day is a separately ticketed event. The location is Universal Studios Hollywood.

There will be “dozens” of food, wine, craft beer, and spirit stations with “a delicious array” of dishes all inspired by the Cheftestants’ creations throughout the show.

Guests also will have a chance to watch series veterans battle it out in live cooking competitions and attend panels with fan favorites from the series.

Additionally, there will be a premium VIP ticket option, offering first-class opportunities, including an exclusive tasting and wine pairing hosted by a series alum.

Then there will be “intimate meet and greets with the Cheftestants” and exclusive early access to the adjacent theme park, plus complimentary parking and a take-home “special commemorative gift.”

The series is returning Thursday, March 19, on Bravo with All-Stars LA, featuring 15 finalists, front runners, and fan favorites from past seasons past who have been brought back to “battle it out for the coveted title.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ to introduce this exclusive Food & Wine Festival,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood in a press statement sent to Monsters and Critics.

“As an industry leader, we take as much pride in our culinary offerings as we do with our innovative rides and we’re excited that our Executive Chef will have the opportunity to collaborate with these acclaimed ‘Top Chef’ Alums to create this unique food and wine event, and we look forward to toasting the occasion with our guests.”

“Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival will give guests an opportunity to interact with their beloved chefs and try the culinary feast firsthand while also giving them a glimpse at the pressure the competitors face in the kitchen with the Quickfire Challenges,” said Ellen Stone, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal in the same press statement.

“Partnering with Universal Studios Hollywood is a natural extension of our brand and offers our incredibly engaged fans of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ a unique chance to taste and experience a piece of the hit culinary competition series.”

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.