Black Friday deals: The Walking Dead keepsakes and really clever gift ideas

Black Friday, just the name conjures scenes of brawling and fisticuffs over deeply discounted TVs and toys. But fear not, as we have a fun tight list of cool items you can buy online ahead of Cyber Monday.

TV fanatics take note: The Walking Dead is up at bat first, pardon the pun. Negan fans can save a bundle this Friday, November 23, as AMC is offering up to 40 percent off the merch tied to The Walking Dead universe.

They have everything from sweaters to wine, figurines to art. The “get” is the Exclusive Christmas Sweater, a truly classic “ugly Christmas sweater” with the iconic images from the show. That one is likely to sell out fast.

Plus they have brand-new bobbleheads, fine art from illustrator Brian Rood, figurines, collectibles, keepsake ornaments and more at that website.

The items that caught our eye:

The Walking Dead Limited Edition Negan Resin Statue

Highlights: Normally this numbered art piece runs $449.95. Score big savings on Black Friday.

This limited edition AMC’s The Walking Dead resin statue has our resident evil Negan in battle with three walkers and it features an exploding head walker. Merry Christmas!

The Walking Dead Exclusive Christmas Sweater

Highlights: You want this sweater. You NEED this sweater. Okay maybe not need but you will own a true blue conversation starter. Stand out and spark the chit-chat at the eggnog bowl with the official exclusive The Walking Dead Christmas sweater. This was made in limited quantities, so act fast.

The Walking Dead wine collection

Highlights: We have no idea what this wine tastes like, but we are pretty sure that the people buying it at the Black Friday discount won’t care.

The zombie apocalypse demands you have the vino on hand, and you cannot be picky when you’re on the run from walkers. The varietals are Daryl Dixon Cabernet Sauvignon, the Rick Grimes Petite Sirah and more. You can pair it with a zombie cheese plate.

Other cool Black Friday great finds to check out:

Victrola Empire 6-In-1 Bluetooth Record Player With 3-Speed Turntable

Highlights: This Victrola Empire 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player with 3-Speed Turntable is marked down almost in half for Black Friday.

It caught our eye for the sheer simplicity of being able to play all your music easily in a one-stop machine.

Just one device can play audio from FM radio, wired/wireless devices, CD’s, cassettes (don’t judge, some mixtapes are keepers), and 2 speeds of vinyl (33 and 45), maybe this does not have stunning audiophile quality but the sound we heard coming out of it was quite impressive still, and it is a really good price on this shopping holiday.

Üllo Wine Purifier

Highlights: Did you see our Thanksgiving wine picks? If wine gives you a headache, we have an easy fix and answer for you. Üllo’s new purifier uses “Selective Sulfite Capture” technology to filter sulfites and sediments that cause headaches and sinus pressure, restoring the flavor of wine minus the irritants.

Designed to rest on any standard wine glass, it filters as you pour the wine and lets you aerate it with a twist of the cap. We bet the Walking Dead Negan wine mentioned above will really make your head throb with pain so check this out. Purifier comes apart for easy cleaning and includes a display base and travel bag. Black Friday deals on this are here.

Kenu Airbase Wireless Fast Charging Suction Mount and Fast Charging Vent Mount

Highlights: Have you ever been in an Uber or Lyft and envied how they have their smartphones mounted in a way that they can see them easily without hampering their line of vision?

We asked around and found that Kenu’s Qi-certified latest wireless induction technology was reasonable and fast to charge, eliminating the phone clutter and cords that normally would go in the center of the console.

They make models that sit on the dash (suction) or clip to the vent and are compatible with nearly every phone out there made. All Kenu Airbase Wireless Mounts come with a QC3.0 Dual UB car charger and a Type-C cable. Kenu is offering 50% off for Black Friday so check it out.