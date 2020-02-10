Best new Chambord dessert and drink recipes for Valentine’s Day 2020

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Chambord liqueur is a splurge and a treat that can not only make delicious cocktails and up-cycle the plain old pour of prosecco or cava sparkling wine, but it makes incredible desserts too.

By adding it to a store-bought box mix for brownies or cake, you can add a whole new dimension to your dessert repertoire.

After reviewing many new 2019-2020 books on spirits and wine, Monsters & Critics reached out to experts in mixology and dessert making and have new recipes that are easy and fun to make.

And not just because Valentine’s Day is approaching (it is, be warned), but anytime you have a hankering for chocolate, make sure to add some Chambord to a favorite brownie recipe as we did here. It adds a fantastic flavor profile and goes beautifully with chocolate.

Monsters & Critics adapted a published Food.com recipe, and we added ingredient tweaks to come up with a wholly new recipe — a total winner, trust us:

Easiest, cheapest, and best recipe for gourmet fancy Chambord brownies

Start with a Devil’s Food cake mix or boxed Brownie mix to make these fast and rich raspberry brownies.

One box (18 1/4 ounce) devil’s food cake mix or dark chocolate brownie mix

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1⁄2 cup oil

1⁄2 cup Chambord Black Raspberry liqueur

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

1 cup Chocolate chips, your choice, darker chocolate like Guittard’s extra dark 63% is ideal

3/4 cup frozen or fresh raspberries

1⁄4 cup confectioners’ sugar (more if needed)

Optional: Walnuts or pecans, toasted and chopped in pieces

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Grease or line a 9×13-inch” baking pan with nonstick foil.

Combine mix, eggs, oil, water, raspberries, (optional nuts), and Chambord. Fold in chocolate chips.

Pour into prepared baking pan and smooth.

Bake 35-40 minutes. Cool to room temperature before cutting.

Dust with sifted confectioners’ sugar before serving.

Can Chambord and other liqueurs go bad?

Just like a fine perfume, once a bottle is cracked open, the spoiling forces of oxidation begin. Alcohol does not get better with age after the bottle is exposed to air. Use it or lose it!

So please, if you invest in your bar with Chambord, St. Germain, Grand Marnier, or any of the cream-based liqueurs, keep them cold (or in a cool dark place for Chambord) upon opening.

These liqueurs are made from distilled spirits and are sweetened with fruit extracts, cream and dairy, nuts or herbal tinctures. This makes them ripe for spoilage once they are opened and exposed to any oxygen.

Especially those liqueurs that contain cream or milk products, so always keep them in the fridge once opened.

New 2020 Chambord recipes

We recommend checking out the gift box set of Chambord paired with two mini Korbel sparkling wines.

Chambord (SRP $31) is not only a beautiful addition to a bar, but it is the go-to ingredient for impressing guests with easy to make cocktails. Conveniently, Chambord also comes in beautiful round mini 50ml bottles, made perfect for Galentine’s Day party takeaways favors.

Easiest recipe: Chambord Royale

1/3 oz. Chambord Liqueur

Sparkling wine of choice

1 Raspberry (we use frozen whole raspberries, keeps drink colder longer)

Directions: Pour Chambord into a flute glass, top with sparkling wine, finish with a raspberry garnish.

Showy dessert: Chambord Dream Pillows

Wicked Finch Farms makes cocktail-inspired treats like boozy jam and tipsy marshmallows. Mariana Leung, the Creative Director of Wicked Finch Farms tells us:

“One of our favorites are the Chambord raspberry homemade marshmallows.. They are hand marbled, make a great upgrade to hot cocoa and are delicious toasted. They were a response to giving a childhood favorite a sophisticated makeover.”

3 packages unflavored gelatin (0.75 oz)

1 cup ice-cold water, divided

1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

One teaspoon vanilla extract or one vanilla bean, scraped.

Two teaspoons Chambord liqueur

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

Red and/or purple liquid food coloring

Nonstick spray

Method:

Place the gelatin into the bowl of a stand mixer and add 1/2 cup of the ice water to bloom. Have the whisk attachment nearby for later steps. In a small saucepan, combine the remaining 1/2 cup water, granulated sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Place over medium heat and stir until the granulated sugar is dissolved. Clip a candy thermometer onto the side of the pan and turn the syrup up to high heat. Cook until the mixture reaches 240 F degrees (softball stage). This will take approximately 7 to 8 minutes. Immediately remove from the heat when the syrup reaches the correct temperature. Turn the mixer on low speed and, while running, slowly pour the sugar syrup down the side of the bowl into the bloomed gelatin. Once you have added all of the syrup, increase the speed to high. Continue to whip until the mixture becomes very thick and creamy looking. This process should take approximately 10 to 15 minutes. While the mixture is whipping, combine the confectioners’ sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Line a 13 x 9-inch metal baking pan with parchment paper. Lightly spray with nonstick cooking spray. Coat the bottom and sides of the pan with sugar and cornstarch mixture. Move pan to cover the bottom completely. Return the remaining mixture to the bowl for later use. When the marshmallow mixture is ready, (thick, lukewarm), Add the vanilla extract or scraped bean and Chambord liqueur during the last minute of whipping. When ready, pour the mixture into the prepared pan. When the mixture has leveled out in the pan, add red food coloring in single droplets at randomized spots on the surface of the marshmallows. Using a toothpick, swirl the surface of the mixture to make a marbled pattern. Wait 10 minutes and lightly sprinkle the top of the marshmallow mixture with enough of the remaining sugar and cornstarch mixture to lightly cover. Reserve the rest for later. Allow the marshmallows to sit uncovered for at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Turn the marshmallows out onto a cutting board and cut into 1-inch squares using a pizza wheel or large knife dusted with the confectioners’ sugar mixture. Once cut, lightly dust all sides of each marshmallow with the remaining mixture, using additional if necessary. Marshmallows may be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

A Galentine’s Crowd? Make Punch Royale

8 oz Cranberry juice

2 cold bottles sparkling wine

Raspberries and/or blackberries

8 oz Chambord Liqueur

Method:

Take two bottles of cold champagne, prosecco or cava, cranberry juice, and Chambord. Pour into a punch bowl or large pitcher. Stir and garnish with raspberries or blackberries.

Petit Bisou’s Fabulous Chambord cocktail

Zynodoa in Staunton, Virginia, sent us their amazing recipe for the “little kiss.”

Mixologist and beverage director Macon Gurly crafted this cocktail. Zynodoa Restaurant offers inspired southern cuisine in the historic downtown Staunton, Virginia.

It boasts farm-to-table cuisine with seasonally available produce and livestock, primarily sourced from the Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont regions of Virginia.

Gurly is the beverage director of Zynodoa, and he collaborates with the kitchen team to make from-scratch cocktails using fresh and seasonal ingredients. Macon crafts cocktails that enhance the predominant elements and flavors of Zynodoa’s cuisine:

2 Oz Grey Goose Citron

1 Oz Chambord

3/4 Oz Bärenjäger Honey Liqueur

3/4 Oz lemon juice

1 Egg White

Muddled mint

Method:

Shake all ingredients vigorously in a shaker with ice, strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

Cleo Third Street’s X-O

Another recipe sent to us from Cleo Third Street in West Hollywood, California shows off the versatile nature of Chambord by pairing it with mezcal, a smokier richer spirit and garnish with fresh rosemary, one of our favorite garnishes and aromatics for gin and tonics too:

1.5 ounces mezcal .75 ounce lemon .5 ounce Chambord .5 ounce rosemary-infused simple syrup 1 dash firewater bitters Egg whites Smoked rosemary garnish



Smoke a snifter sized glass to flavor the inside: Carefully light the dried rosemary sprig on fire, then quickly blow out the flame, and place it inside the glass to allow the smoke to fill it.

In a mixing vessel filled with ice, pour the drink ingredients in with the rosemary syrup, and shake well.

Strain into the smoked glass. Garnish with rosemary.

Mixologist Tyler: Boise Mode Heartbreaker

Tyler Armstrong of The Mode Lounge in Boise, Idaho has a refreshing take with Chambord. His secret ingredient that elevates it Giffard Cacao Blanc.

1.5 oz Grey Goose .75 Giffard Cacoa (blanc) .5 greens chartreuse .5 Chambord stirred, strained add an oz La vielle Ferme sparkling wine lemon expression



Add to iced mixer, stir, strain into glass, add one ounce sparkling wine, and garnish with a lemon expression around the rim.