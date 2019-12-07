Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue release date, photos, and cost details

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue kicks are on the way to cure the winter blues for sneakerheads. The latest installment in the lineup of Jordan Brand shoes will bring fashionable footwear that can still withstand the elements.

Here are the latest details on the new Air Jordan 4’s release date, expected cost, and some of the photos showing them off.

Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue photos appear

The sneakers are still a bit over two weeks from their official release, but many individuals on Instagram are already teasing people with a look at them. The Air Jordan 4 WNTR, which Hot New Hip Hop indicates refers to Winterized, have started to pop up online with some people already holding them while others salivate.

Early on, many people are also bringing up memories of the popular Eminem 4s — based on the look of the Air Jordan 4s.

Here’s another shot as a lucky person holds up the upcoming WNTR release to show off the blue, black, and white color scheme complete with the Air Jordan logo and “Flight” on the tongue.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cactus Jack: Photos of Travis Scott’s sneaker collab revealed Related posts you might like

Instagram commenters are in favor of them too, as many people are already wanting to get a pair for themselves.

“Dopeeee. I can’t wait for these,” one commenter said.

“Next on my list,” another commenter said, while yet another person mentioned, “Must cop these and the bred11s my last cop for the year.”

Plenty of fire emojis also went up as individuals marveled at the upcoming Loyal Blue kicks.

There are also a number of YouTubers who provided reviews of the Air Jordan 4s ahead of their release — including Unbreakable Kicks, Wear Testers, and Seth Fowler (below).

Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue release date and cost

These newest Jordan kicks will come out just in time for Christmas 2019. The expected Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue release date is Saturday, December 21. They’ll bring a price tag of $200 to $220 with them — for those people who can snag them quickly in stores or online.

Otherwise, it will be on to resellers — including the popular Stockx website or related apps. These already appear like they’ll be in high demand for the winter season, as sneaker aficionados will add even more of a cool factor to their cold-weather gear.

Check out more Air Jordan 4 WNTR Loyal Blue photos at the Nike SNKRS China site. Also, keep an eye on the upcoming releases on the United States Nike SNKRS website.