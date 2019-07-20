Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cactus Jack: Photos of Travis Scott’s sneaker collab revealed

The newest Travis Scott sneaker collaboration, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cactus Jack, has been revealed to the masses. Photos of Scott’s new kicks arrived online on Friday to plenty of fanfare as sneakerheads prepared for the shock drops. A quick online sellout followed. Those who missed out will likely be looking to see if they can cop a pair from other sellers.

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cactus Jack photos

The new Air Jordan 1 Low OG Cactus Jacks were an exclusive release at Travis Scott’s website. They drop in what’s called a “shock release” where the shoes are released for sale all of a sudden at the regular price. Buyers with quick fingers on keyboards or mobile devices are able to scoop up pairs of the kicks. Some keep them, others resell them for a tidy profit.

Other images of the shoes arrived courtesy of several Twitter accounts including Sneaker News and J23 iPhone app. As with other hot releases, the newest kicks sold out quickly on the official site on Friday (July 19). Check out a tweet below showing off a large side view of the Air Jordan 1 Low OGs and the bad news underneath them.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low just dropped and sold out. Were you lucky enough to check out? pic.twitter.com/iZbdlNpGIA — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 20, 2019

The J23 iPhone App’s Instagram presented more angles of the new Travis Scott collaboration with Nike. That includes the sides, backs, and an overhead view showing what’s inside.

The newest collab comes in mocha and black with a special red Nike Air on the tongue. The new sneakers’ heels feature the Air Jordan logo as well as Travis Scott’s logo. As with other Nikes, there’s that trademark “swoosh,” but it’s backwards on the side.

Where to buy the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

These new Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers sold out quickly just like previous Travis Scott collabs. That said, there are sneaker retailers out there now commanding higher prices. The popular Stock X has them selling for up to $4,000 a pair, depending on size. Check out the latest sales here.

#snkrs– YOU can always cop the jordan 1 retro low OG SP Travis Scott 🌵🌵 for a mere $900 – $6,000 on stock X — Brett lucas (@Brettlu08966557) July 20, 2019

The other option is to keep eyes open online, especially on Twitter to see if there’s another shock drop. If and when that happens, be fast, as other buyers are going to flood the official Travis Scott website trying to get their pair or two.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Cactus Jack OG low tops are the latest in a line of Travis Scott merchandise. Back in February, Travis debuted an olive green Air Jordan 1 Low. Months ago, a high-top version of the Cactus Jack OGs arrived, with the masses scooping those up as soon as they dropped.