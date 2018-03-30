18 amazing egg white Easter brunch cocktail recipes from top mixologists

Easter and Passover brunches are the perfect time to impress with easy to make classic egg white cocktails.

Egg whites are virtually flavorless and add silky texture and body to your cocktail repertoire. Did you know egg whites and eggs in cocktails have been used for centuries?

Most people know that the whiskey sour is a traditional egg white classic. Drinks made with egg white often have a lovely froth-like head much like a properly pulled Guinness stout or a coffee drink, which can be then dressed up with a splash of bitters.

When properly shaken, the whites give a weightless body to the pour.

The extraction of egg white is simple. Buy organic, cage-free eggs, use extra large or jumbo. Crack the egg, make sure it has no yolk or blood spots, and separate. You can use pourable pasteurized egg whites if you wish to be extremely careful.

Monsters and Critics spoke to the top restaurants and bartenders across the United States and abroad for their go-to specialty brunch recipes perfect for holidays!

The Bonnie’s Sonoma Sour | Astoria, Queens

Bar Director Mike Di Tota from The Bonnie (Astoria, Queens, NY) said: “I love to use egg whites in cocktails because they create a really silky mouthfeel. They give the drink more depth and create another layer: a textural experience, in addition to the bold flavor of the whiskey. Egg whites soften and mellow all the flavor notes of a drink, blending and uniting them: a whiskey sour is a bright, acidic, refreshing drink, and when you add an egg white, it becomes smooth and luscious. Egg whites also give a cocktail a rich, creamy, foamy cap, which is a nice canvas for any type of garnish, like a few drops of bitters, a sprinkle of tea leaves, or a flower.”

2 oz. Redwood Empire American Whiskey

2 oz. Cocchi Barolo Chinato

.5 oz. Amaro Sfumato

.75 oz. simple syrup (1:1)

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 egg white

Garnish: lemon twist

Add all ingredients (except Cocchi Barolo Chinato) to a cocktail shaker and dry shake (no ice) vigorously for about 20 seconds to emulsify the egg white. Add ice to shaker and shake again until ice cold. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Carefully place the funnel into a glass, below egg white foam, and add Cocchi Barolo Chinato. Garnish.

Breakfast Republic’s Whiskey Sunny Side Up | San Diego, CA.



Known for their culinary ingenuity and focus on morning fare with a twist, Breakfast Republic is shaking up San Diego’s brunch scene by incorporating unique cocktails that transcend the typical bloody mary and mimosa morning offerings (although they do still sling the classics). Check out the recipe for their Whiskey Sunny Side Up cocktail:

¾ oz. egg white

1 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. simple syrup

½ oz. port wine

2 oz. Koval American Oat Bourbon Whiskey

Dry-shake (i.e. without ice) first three ingredients in the cocktail shaker for 45 seconds or until shaking generates froth.

Tap bubbles from froth, add ice to shaker tin and shake for 25 seconds.

Strain ingredients into cocktail glass.

With the back of a spoon, float port wine over top and garnish with a disc of orange peel.

YNK’s Pisco Sour | Irvine, CA.

Orange County gem YNK, is tucked inside the Irvine Marriott, creating unique craft cocktails as an homage to places around the world. The travels of Chris Adams, EAG’s principal, have inspired each of the experiences, including New Orleans, Latin America, and Amsterdam. You never know what the next destination theme will be, but you can find an outstanding menu of craft cocktails:

2 oz. Pisco

1 oz. Lime juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

1 egg white

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Add two ice cubes and whip shake until ice is gone. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with bitters.

Coquette’s Amaro Sour | New Orleans, LA.

Coquette’s in NOLA makes a delicious Amaro Sour from zucca, bourbon, lemon and egg white. If you’ve never visited Coquette, led by James Beard recognized chefs Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, it is on Magazine Street in New Orleans’ Garden District inside of an idyllic building dating back to the 1880’s. Their highly creative beverage program is led by Carlos Quinonez:

1.5 oz zucca

1.0 oz lemon juice

.75 oz bourbon

.50oz simple syrup

Use 1 whole egg white

Combine first 4 ingredients (no egg whites) in a cocktail shaker with a cup of ice. Shake vigorously and double strain back into shaker. Combine all chilled ingredients with egg whites in the cocktail shaker and dry shake vigorously (with no ice), for 30 seconds until egg whites are foamy. Then served in a rock glass with ice garnish with an orange twist and cherry on top.

Bohanan’s Bar Clover Club | San Antonio, TX.

Bohanan’s is one of the most popular cocktail bars in San Antonio, Texas. Bohanan’s has several egg drinks on the menu but the one that really shines is their Clover Club… made with gin, lemon juice, sugar, egg white, raspberries. It’s a perfect pairing for a brunch with the bright citrus and fruit notes:

3 raspberries

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

2 oz dry gin

Egg white

Shake all in a cocktail shaker without ice to emulsify egg white. Add ice to shaker then shake until chilled and strain into traditional sour glass. Garnish with a raspberry pick.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails Harvest Moon | New York City, NY.

Beverage Curator Alex Mouzakitis is the mastermind behind the crafted cocktails at the industrial-chic HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails in the city’s Murray Hill neighborhood. The Harvest Moon is one of the restaurants most popular cocktails:

1 1/2 oz mezcal

3/4 oz ancho reyes

1 1/4 oz blood orange cayenne pepper syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

2 slices jalapeno

1 whole egg white

Combine all ingredients in shaker except for fresh jalapeno. Dry shake ingredients with no ice. Add jalapeno and ice and shake again. Double strain into a coupe. Garnish with blood orange wheel or peel.

Jalisco Cantina’s Thai One On | San Diego, CA.

This tasty recipe is from mixologist Byron Gridack at Jalisco Cantina in San Diego, California:

2oz Uncle Val Botanical Gin

3/4oz lemon juice

3/4oz Solerno Blood orange liqueur

4-5 Thai basil leaves

2-3 cucumber slices

One whole egg white

Orange bitters

Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients except egg white and Angostura bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 12 seconds. Reverse shake with egg white. Double strain into a small rocks glass with no ice. Top with a couple dashes of Angostura bitters.

Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa’s Ironman | Bocas del Toro, Panama

Jeff Catalano, the Executive Chef of Red Frog Beach Island Resort & Spa, whipped up this high protein cocktail that uses the egg shell as a glass.

1 Whole egg white

1 tsp coco leche

1 oz. shot of Abuelo rum (Panama rum)

1/2 shot Kahlua

One squirt of agave syrup

local Bocas cacao shavings

A sprinkle of cinnamon

Blend all ingredients and pour into eggshell and serve with chocolate.

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya’s Ultima Defensa | Playa del Carmen, Mexico

In sunny Mexico, the gorgeous resort Andaz Mayakoba Riviera makes beautiful egg white fizzy drinks dressed with fresh rosemary:

2 oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1 egg white

10 blueberries

10 rosemary needles.

Muddle the blueberries and the rosemary, build the drink in a cocktail shaker on top of the muddled ingredients. Dry shake the cocktail (without ice), add ice and shake again.. Double strain the drink into a chilled Martini Couple glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

Fontainebleau’s Hakkasan Amburana Sour | Miami Beach, FL.

This amazing drink was created by the classic Fontainebleau hotel’s Hakkasan restaurant by the lead bartender, Camilo Tavera

1.5 oz Avua Ambruana Cachaca

½ oz Plymouth Sloe Gin

½ oz Agave

½ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Egg White

1 Lime Zest for garnish

Dry-shake. Add ice and shake again. Serve in a coupe glass. Grate lime zest over the drink.

Extra Fancy’s Too Much to Ask | Brooklyn, NYC.



Extra Fancy’s mixologist Rob Krueger invented this delightful cocktail:

1 oz Amaro Montenegro

1 oz Gin

1 oz lemon juice

2 TBS Maple Sugar

1/2 egg white

Shake all ingredients with a large cube of ice and fine-strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a grated coffee bean.

Glunz Tavern Chicago’s Slow and Low Whiskey Sour | Chicago, IL.

Glunz Tavern Chicago’s Bartender and Owner Christopher Donovan created a twist on a classic that uses fresh Lemon juice, egg white, simple syrup and Angostura Bitters.

2 oz Slow & Low Rock & Rye

1 oz Fresh squeezed lemon

.5 ounce Simple Syrup

One Whole Egg white

Dash bitters

In cocktail shaker dry shake the Egg white. Fill with ice and other ingredients, shake again. Poor in a coupe glass and add dashes of bitters

Mortar & Pestle 50/50 | San Jose, CA and San Mateo, CA



Mortar & Pestle is a craft cocktail bar known putting an imaginative, Indian-inspired twist on their creative libations. Beverage Director Lucas England is routinely introducing new seasonally-inspired cocktails, like the 50/50, while also offering dishes with eccentric presentations, such as sparks, fire, liquid nitrogen and freshly cracked coconut cups!

1 Whole Egg White

1 1/2 oz Citrus Vodka

¼ oz Campari

2 oz Orange Juice

1/2 oz Cherry Heering

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

½ oz Lemon

3 Dashes Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker tin set and long shake. Strain cocktail from large cocktail shaker tin into small tin and dump out the ice. Combine tins again and mime shake until you hear the ice chips melt away. Double strain into ice-filled soda glass and finish with Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters.

Novara’s Bacon and Eggs | Milton, MA.

Novara’s unique brunch menu is overseen by Chef Tony DeRienzo, a former MMA fighter. This is a chic modern Italian restaurant in Milton, a city just outside Boston. Fun fact: New Kids on the Block alum, Jordan Knight, is one of the owner/investors in Novara!

2 oz bacon-infused Maker’s Mark bourbon

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz egg white

A dash of Regan’s orange bitters

Mix ingredients into a cocktail shaker over ice and strain into a coupe glass with crispy maple bacon as a garnish.

Sidebar’s Phoenix Rising | Oakland, CA.

J. Absinthia Vermut is the creator of Absinthia Absinthe Blanche and the owner of Absinthia’s Bottled Spirits. Fun fact: She was first spotted serving Absinthe at Burning Man many moons ago while dressed as a Green Faery. Jared Hirsch is the creator of Caged Heat and the owner and Chief Cocktologist of NickelDime and Sidebar.

An Oaktown Spice Shop was where Jared first purchased some tamarind paste, dried chilis, and cardamom pods, ingredients that were in a spicy tamarind candy he had in Mexico. Jared added aromatic cardamom and the resulting syrup made its way into a cocktail event at Alameda’s St. George Spirits, creating a huge splash:

.75 oz gin

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz Cocchi Americano

.5 oz Caged Heat cocktail syrup (tamarind, cardamom, ghost pepper)

.5 oz Absinthia Blanche Supérieure absinthe

.5 oz egg white

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Add one small cube of ice and shake until the egg is emulsified. Open cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake hard for 10-20 min. Double strain into a coupe glass with both a hawthorn and fine mesh strainer. Garnish with a dehydrated apple slice.

Meat Market’s Fresca Pepino | Miami Beach, FL.

This refreshing drink comes from expert mixologist Ezra Pattek at Meat Market in Miami Beach.

2 Cucumber slices, harshly muddled

1 Whole egg white

1-2 Basil leaves (depending on size) torn

1 ½ oz. Effen cucumber infused vodka

¾ oz. Lime

¾ oz. Simple syrup

Shake vigorously, strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with a perfect basil leaf floating on foam, resting over the side of the glass.

Grey Lady’s Ramos Fizz | New York City, NY.

This pretty in pink cocktail is a classic and was created by Grey Lady mixologist DJ Montalbano:

2 oz Gin Lane ‘Victoria’ Pink Gin

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1-2 dashes of rose water

1 egg white

Seltzer water

Add all ingredients and dry shake for 25-30 seconds. Add 1-2 ice cubes and shake for another 25-30 seconds.

Strain into tall glass. Slowly pour 1-3 oz of seltzer water on inside edge of glass and serve.

The Rag Trader and Bo Peep Cocktail & Highball Store’s Zoot Suit Riot | New York City, NY.

New York’s historic Garment District is home to The Rag Trader and Bo Peep Cocktail & Highball Store. Both these swanky establishments preserve the nostalgic architecture of a former old garment factory and tailor’s office. The Rag Trader features an underground piano cocktail bar, while Bo Peep Cocktail & Highball Store is plush and inspired by the mid-20th century garment business heyday.

2 oz Monkey Shoulder Scotch

.5 oz of Yuzu

.75 oz. of Rich Simple syrup

3 dashes of Sesame Oil

One Whole egg white

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice, strain. Garnish: Lemon Peel expressed. Sesame Seeds

Use a Footed Sour glass to serve.