Zico of Block B parts ways with Seven Seasons, agency addresses K-Pop boy band’s future moving forward

It seems this year has seen many prominent K-pop idols leave their respective entertainment agencies. After nine years, Hyuna departed from Cube Entertainment. Shortly after, E’Dawn of Pentagon would follow as both he and Hyuna would choose love over their former agency’s strict rules on dating.

Now another popular K-pop idol has recently left the entertainment agency that made them popular. Hallyu news reports that Zico has officially parted ways with Seven Seas. The entertainment agency would then follow up with a statement providing insight on Block B’s future as Zico was the leader of that boy band.

The breaking news was made known on Friday, November 23, 2018 KST. According to Korean news outlet The Fact, Zico’s contract with Seven Seasons expired. Instead of renewing with the entertainment agency, Zico chose to part ways from both the agency and the boy band he was a part of, Block B.

An industry insider source claims that Zico will continue to work as a soloist on his own. He supposedly has plans to set up a one-man agency and return as a solo artist in 2019.

What will happen to Block B?

In response to the aforementioned report, Seven Seasons made an official announcement that Zico has indeed parted ways with them while the other six members — Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, and P.O. — have renewed their contracts.

The second part of Seven Season’s statement was on Block B now that Zico is no longer their leader. They stressed they are working out different directions for the boy band especially with enlistment time approaching for many of the members.

“As the time for the members to enlist is approaching, individual and unit activities will take precedence since their enlistment periods differ. As for Block B’s future activities, we are currently discussing it from many angles with all seven members.”

Within their statement, Seven Seasons made no concrete statement that Block B would continue onward as a seven-member boy band. Ergo, their repackaged album titled Re: MONTAGE featuring the title track Don’t Leave might possibly be Block B’s last work.

Only time will tell if Don’t Leave was Block B’s last work. Maybe Seven Seasons will just drop in and drop out members in accordance to their military enlistment, similar to Super Junior and EXO under SM Entertainment. Until then, the K-pop community can only wish Zico and the remaining members of Block B the best in their future endeavors.