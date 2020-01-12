Younha releases Winter Flower featuring RM of BTS, becomes first Korean female soloist to top US iTunes chart

Last week, Go Youn-Ha — better known by her stage mononym Younha — released her fifth extended play (EP) or what they call in Korea, mini-album, Unstable Mindset. The song featured with the release was Dark Cloud.

Though Younha’s Unstable Mindset and featured song Dark Cloud did well, it is one of the b-side songs, Winter Flower, that is getting plenty of attention in the United States.

Winter Flower featuring RM of BTS has become so popular that Younha has become the first Korean female soloist to hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

Number one in less than 24 hours

Winter Flower reached number one on the US iTunes top songs chart sometime in the early morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020, KST. This means it took less than 24 hours for the song to become number one.

Younha’s achievement is a monumental one because she has become the first Korean female soloist to do it. Even the likes of Taeyeon, IU, Ailee, and Hyuna haven’t been able to pull off such a feat.

Younha trounced some of the biggest names in the U.S. music industry to become number one too. She actually beat Justin Bieber, whose song Yummy is making its rounds. She also beat Post Malone, Maroon 5, Dua Lipa, and the Jonas Brothers.

Taking over other world charts

Two days later, C9 Entertainment — the Korean entertainment agency representing Younha — made another huge announcement pertaining to her song Winter Flower. Reportedly, the song not only reached number one in the US iTunes Top Songs Chart but the iTunes Top Songs Charts of 43 other regions.

On top of that, Winter Flower at least made it to the top ten of the iTunes Top Songs Charts of 70 other regions too.

The international success of Younha’s Winter Flower does not take away from her featured title track song Dark Cloud. In Korea, the song is was number one on Soribada and Genie Music.

Younha’s Unstable Mindset with the song Winter Flower featuring RM of BTS is available on most digital streaming music sites such as iTunes and Spotify. For international fans who want to own a physical copy of Unstable Mindset, it is available to purchase on YesAsia.