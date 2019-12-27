Wendy of Red Velvet injured at 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon — SM Entertainment gives update on K-Pop idol’s condition, SBS issues apology for unsafe working condition

In the K-pop industry, many K-pop acts perform live and on stage several times a week, especially during comebacks and tours. As a result, there are times when performing can be a hazard to their health.

For example, back in 2015, GFriend performed on a wet stage in which Yuju slipped eight times while SinB had one major spill in the middle of the stage. The fact they kept playing despite numerous falls is a testament to the professionalism and determination that helped GFriend go viral.

Unfortunately, some falls are too severe for a member of a K-pop act to get up from. With that in mind, Wendy of Red Velvet went down injured during a practice at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon. SM Entertainment gave an update after the accident while SBS apologized.

Wendy suffers injuries during practice

During a rehearsal for 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon, Wendy suffered her injuries. SM Entertainment, the entertainment label representing Red Velvet, which Wendy is a member of, updated the K-pop community on the situation.

According to SM Entertainment, Wendy immediately went to a hospital after her nasty accident. The accident also removes Red Velvet from the scheduled performance too.

Details about the accident emerge, SBS is sorry

Eventually, SM Entertainment released more information about Wendy and the injuries she sustained at the practice for 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

Reportedly, Wendy suffered injuries to her face, fractures to her pelvis and wrist, as well as the right side of her body. She received emergency treatment and is currently awaiting additional examinations.

Red Velvet’s activities are up in the air for now. SM Entertainment will announce what the K-pop girl group will do next once everything is sorted out.

The Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) also made a statement on Wendy’s injury, apologizing for the accident and hurting Wendy.

“On December 25, there was an unfortunate accident during rehearsals for 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon that led to Red Velvet’s Wendy sustaining injuries. As a result, Red Velvet is unable to appear in the live show of 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon, and we sincerely apologize to fans and viewers. We hope that Red Velvet’s Wendy will have a fast recovery, and SBS will take greater care to ensure safety in the future.”

Wendy’s injury comes at a bad time

Ultimately, Wendy’s injury comes at a “bad time” not just for her but for Red Velvet. Earlier this week, the girl group released Psycho, their last comeback for the year.

The song was a significant success as it achieved numerous All-Kills, trending on YouTube, and earned plenty of sales.

Though the song is doing well, Wendy’s injury cuts into post-release promotions for the song. This situation might become one of those times Red Velvet should have won numerous trophies on Korean music competition variety shows, but could not.

This does not mean fans, especially ReVeLuv, can’t show support. Every view and share benefits Red Velvet, and if by chance any international fans want to own a physical copy of Red Velvet’s repackaged album, it is available on YesAsia.

Take note the repackage comes in a photo book and scrapbook version.