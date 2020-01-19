TXT Japanese debut: Magic Hour takes number one on Japanese Oricon Daily Singles Chart, to be first Korean performer of 2020 on Japan’s Music Station

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Tomorrow X Together — better known by their abbreviated name TXT — are making leaps and bounds in their careers as they continue to grow as a K-pop boy group.

Despite the fact they are “living in the shadow of BTS,” TXT has made a name of their own, showing they can live up to the popularity and hype of their seniors.

Now, TXT is making another leap and bound in their career as they make their debut in the Japanese music scene with their debut Japanese album, Magic Hour.

The title track has already made a splash among Japanese music fans as it reached number one on the Oricon Daily Top Songs chart. Not only that, TXT will become the first Korean act to perform on a Japanese live show for 2020.

TXT makes their Japanese debut

On January 15, TXT made their Japanese debut with the album, Magic Hour. The album consists of the title track as well as Japanese versions of three of their hits — Run Away, Crown, and Angel or Devil.

To help promote their foray into the Japanese music market, TXT made a Japanese music video for their hit, Run Away.

Magic Hour dominated the Japanese music scene as it reached the number one spot on the Oricon Daily Singles Chart the day after the song and album were released. On top of that, the Japanese version of Run Away also topped several charts.

As for album sales, Magic Hour reportedly sold over 75,000 copies, as reported by SoundScan Japan data.

First Korean artist to perform on the Japanese stage in 2020

There is no word on why TXT didn’t make a music video for Magic Hour, but all signs point to the fact that the band will be the first Korean musical act to perform on a Japanese live stage in 2020.

Reportedly, TXT will perform on the January 24 episode of Music Station alongside Japanese artists Maki Ohguro, The Rampage, SixTONES, Shinichiro Hara, and Yamamoto Sayaka.

For fans who are interested in TXT and their Japanese debut, Magic Hour is available on digital streaming music sites like iTunes and Spotify.

For international fans wanting a physical copy of Magic Hour, it is available for purchase on YesAsia.