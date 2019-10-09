Tiffany Young builds hype for Run For Your Life, reveals she worked with Lady Gaga’s producer on Running Man

Ever since Stephanie Young Hwang, better known by her former stage name, Tiffany, or her current stage name Tiffany Young, signed on with Transparent Arts, her career seems to be going on fast forward. Since 2018, she released seven songs, three of them as part of her second extended play (EP), Lips on Lips.

Now, Tiffany Young continues to bombard us with her talent as she promotes her newest single, Run For Your Life. Take note that it has only been two months since she released her last single, Magnetic Moon.

Dark and sexy teasers

Tiffany Young is making sure people are hyped up for her upcoming single, Run For Your Life. Earlier this week, she started to cause a stir, especially with fans who followed her from her Girls’ Generation days, when she uploaded a teaser image for the song (shown above). In it, she is dressed provocatively in a skin-tight dress — one that shows off her shoulders and barely covers her legs. She is accompanied by other girls dressed similarly, as they hold onto dark fencing in a dark and seductive setting.

The teaser image did turn heads, as most people who’ve followed Tiffany Young her entire career see her as more innocent. She never dressed in such a way in Girls’ Generation.

Eventually, Tiffany Young would follow up with a teaser video of the music video. It too gives off the same dark and provocative vibes.

Revealing more on Running Man

During the Sunday, October 6 episode of Running Man, Tiffany Young was a guest alongside singer Hwang Chi-Yeol, actress Park Yoo-Na, and Mina of Gugudan. Besides the typical hijinks Running Man is known for, Tiffany opened up about her upcoming song, Run For Your Life, which includes working with Lady Gaga’s producer.

“I worked on my new song Run For Your Life with Lady Gaga’s producer. It’s coming out on October 11. I wanted to greet everyone on Running Man before going on my bus tour.”

October 11 is this coming Friday. Tiffany Young’s newest single Run For Your Life will be available on all major music streaming services, including iTunes and Spotify. As for her appearance on Running Man, it is available to watch for free, with ads, on Rakuten Viki.