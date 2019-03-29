Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation unable to relate to Four Seasons, realizes it is a song about her music career

29th March 2019 10:59 AM ET

Kim Tae-Yeon — better known by her stage name Taeyeon — recently made her comeback in 2019 with her newest single — Four Seasons.

According to the singer, it was initially the only song she could not relate to. That changed when she realized the song was about her music career.

The leader of SNSD makes her 2019 comeback

This year marks Taeyeon’s fifth year since she officially debuted as a soloist separate from So Nyeo Shi Dae (SNSD), better known as Girls’ Generation.

For her comeback, she released a digital album titled Four Seasons featuring a song of the same name on its A-side and another song titled Blue on its B-side.

Four Seasons officially released on Thursday, March 21 in Korea. As expected for someone with Taeyeon’s musical talent, she dominated the music scene with her new song, with Four Seasons reaching number one on all Korean regional real-time charts.

This includes Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver, Soribada, and Flo.

Despite its success, Taeyeon revealed that she wasn’t able to “relate to her new song.” That changed when she looked at what the song could also mean.

A reflection of her love for music, a song of her career

Four Seasons is a song about letting go of a lover that a person spent four seasons with. Taeyeon wasn’t able to relate to such a message because she did not have that specific experience with a lover.

It was then she realized the song was about her singing career.

On her official Instagram account through Instagram Stories, Taeyeon talks to her fans about the “relationship” she has with music.

“At first, I couldn’t relate. I didn’t think it was my story. I tried fitting in somehow but I still felt it was different from my experience and background. But while listening to Four Seasons right now, I suddenly realized that it’s a story about me and music, which has taken the biggest part of my 30 years of life. Music and singing, the things I’ve been together with forever, arguing and loving. Put aside the common saying, ‘I’ve married music.’ I feel like Four Seasons is truly mine after directly applying the emotions I felt while doing music. So I’m feeling very strange right now. But it’s fortunate. I can now sing with sincerity.”

Taeyeon is in the midst of post-release promotions for Four Seasons. She will be appearing on music competition shows, television, and radio.