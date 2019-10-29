Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation shows Purpose in her bold comeback title track Spark, tops Korean realtime charts and iTunes charts worldwide

Kim Tae-Yeon — better known by her mononym Taeyeon — just made her comeback with her second studio album. It’s called Purpose, and the title track song, Spark, is so popular that it has risen to the top of Korean realtime charts. It has also topped numerous iTunes worldwide charts as well.

The spark of purpose

Taeyeon released the album on Monday, October 28. Initially, fans knew about the upcoming album in March, as the first single from the album, Four Seasons, was released at that time.

Purpose represents Taeyeon’s goals as a person and a singer. Music has become the greatest purpose and direction of her life. The 12 songs on the album are in a variety of styles to showcase the range of her singing abilities.

Spark is an alternative soul-pop genre piece that was written by Kenzie. It includes Taeyeon’s impressive vocals over a powerful melody. As for the lyrics, they are supposed to represent Taeyeon’s identity and vision as an artist.

Making an impact around the world

It did not take long for Spark to reach the top of realtime charts in Korea. On the same day of its release, Spark hit No. 1 on all the local realtime charts. This means it was No. 1 on Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo (the other charts no longer exist). If it can hit No. 1 on the daily charts as well, it would be the next song to achieve an All-Kill. Finally, if Spark also earns No. 1 on both weekly and realtime charts for iChart, it would be a Certified All-Kill.

As for Taeyeon’s impact internationally, her album has already reached No. 1 in many countries. Purpose topped album sales on iTunes in 21 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

A sigh of relief for fans

On a more serious note, Taeyeon’s recent release and success bring a sigh of relief for fans. Sadly, Taeyeon’s labelmate and former member of f(x), Sulli, passed away earlier this month. It is suspected that she committed suicide, but we haven’t received a confirmation on the matter.

We may never know what really happened to Sulli, but it did bring to the forefront that fan culture in K-pop and Korean entertainment needs to change. And if there is a positive that came out of Sulli’s death, it is that fans are starting to really come out and show support, love, and strength to their idols in hopes of countering all the haters.

Taeyeon’s social media handles were flooded with such comments after she confessed that she was suffering from depression after another labelmate, Jonghyun, reportedly committed suicide two years ago.

Right now, Taeyeon is busy with post-release promotions for Purpose. The album and each song are available for purchase online via music streaming sites such as iTunes and Spotify. For those fans who want to own a physical copy of the album, it is available for purchase on YesAsia. Take note there is more than one version of the album (deluxe, random, red, white).