Taeyeon makes 2020 comeback with repackaged second album Purpose featuring new title track song, Dear Me

Subscribe to our K-drama and K-pop newsletter!

Last year, Kim Tae-Yeon — better known by her stage mononym Taeyeon — released her second studio album, Purpose, featuring the title song Spark.

The album’s critical reception was generally positive, topping charts around the world, and selling over 165,000 copies in Korea, over 3,000 copies in Japan, and over 107,000 copies in China.

Now, Taeyeon is releasing a repackaging of that album. Not only will the repackaging be unique from its predecessor, but it comes with three new songs including the repackaged album’s title song, Dear Me.

A positive message about loving one’s self

The repackaged album of Purpose officially was released on Wednesday, January 15. Along with new packaging, it came with three brand new songs, Dear Me, Tragedy, and Drawing Our Moments.

The first song, Dear Me, is the one being promoted. It is a ballad track accompanied by an acoustic guitar. As for the lyrics, it is a positive message about loving and believing in yourself.

Given what Taeyeon has reportedly gone through over the course of 2019 especially with her mental and emotional health, this song most likely hits her deep in her emotions.

Overall, the repackaged album and the title song, Dear Me, are very popular.

According to SM Entertainment on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the album topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 24 countries. This includes Australia, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Hungary, Lebanon, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Macau, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Paraguay, Russia, United Arab Emirates, and Israel.

It should also be reported that the repackaged album broke the previous record of a female soloist in Korea taking the number one spot in regions, one made by Taeyeon with her initial album.

Presently, Taeyeon is in the midst of post-release promotions for her repackaged album. For fans who want to see her perform live, she will be singing her new songs at The Unseen on January 17 to 19, 2020 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.