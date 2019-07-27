TAEMIN of SHINee unleashes music video for Famous, the featured title track for upcoming 3rd Japanese mini-album

Taemin (sometimes stylized in all capital letters) will be making his comeback in Japanese music later this year with his upcoming mini-album, Famous. However, he is already treating his fans, especially those who know him as a member of Shinee (sometimes stylized as SHINee), with the music video of the mini-album’s title track.

Taemin sings about being Famous

Famous is a smooth yet fast-paced song that has a very deep bass line. In general, it is following K-pop’s current preference for R&B dance, the genre that seems to “hit it big” for certain K-pop acts internationally such as BTS and Black Pink.

As for the music video, it is definitely a stage set music video, something SM Entertainment is notorious for using with their musical acts. The overall aura of the music video is dark, sensual, and hard-hitting. The choreography for the song is very complicated as it is very fluid.

Overall, the music video shows just how much Taemin has grown as a singer and performer. At least it shows that Taemin has a worthwhile solo career outside of his association with Shinee.

Since the music video for Famous was uploaded on Universal Music Japan’s official YouTube, it has been watched by over 900,000 people. Almost 230K of those viewers have liked it. This is not bad for a Japanese track within its first 24 hours on the social media platform.

Famous is Taemin’s third extended play (EP) or mini-album in Japan. It will officially release on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at midnight JST. For those interested in Taemin’s other work, it is available for purchase on YesAsia.