SuperM announce ‘We Are The Future’ Live Series North America tour then release highly-anticipated debut MV Jopping

Not long ago, SM Entertainment announced they had formed a new supergroup consisting of members from their other successful boy bands called SuperM. Touted at the time as the “Avengers of K-pop,” the supergroup consisting of Taemin from Shinee, Baekhyun and Kai of EXO, Taeyong and Mark of NCT, and Lucas and Ten of WayV already made waves just on their announcement.

Now this week, SuperM dropped two bombshell announcements for K-pop fans to go crazy over. First is their first North American tour titled We Are the Future. Second is their highly-anticipated debut music video, Jopping.

We Are the Future

Last Wednesday, SM Entertainment and Capitol Records announced that SuperM would be bringing a series of live shows to the United States and Canada. The series known as “We Are the Future” will begin next month.

From November through February, the seven-member supergroup will perform in several venues across the two countries. As of now, these are the venues and dates for SuperM’s tour:

November 11: Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

November 13: Chicago, IL at the United Center

November 15: Atlanta, GA at the Infinite Energy Arena

November 19: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

January 30: San Diego, CA at the Viejas Arena

February 1: Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

February 2: San Jose, CA at the SAP Center

February 4: Seattle, WA at the ShoWare Center

February 6: Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

This tour is a unique strategy by SM Entertainment and Capitol Records as SuperM technically doesn’t have a song to promote at the time of the tour’s announcement. That, however, changed as SuperM officially made their debut with Jopping.

SuperM debuts with Jopping

On Friday, SuperM made their debut with the release of their EP featuring the song Jopping. Jopping is an electro-pop track with a grandiose and energetic sound. It features the message, “Let’s burn it up on the stage to make it our own and enjoy it.”

Given that all the members found success in their previous boy bands (which they are technically still a part of), the music video made sure to display each members’ unique talents.

What is most important is that the song is primarily in English. This fact is something many expected as the members of SuperM are the members of their respective boy bands who do well (or at least decently) speaking the English language. Anyways, this will help the supergroup reach a new group of fans outside of the ones they have from their respective boy bands.

SuperM’s first mini-album or extended play (EP) will be available to various Korean music streaming sites at 6 p.m. KST. Afterward, they will perform together for the first time on stage at Capitol Records in Hollywood on October 5.

Tickets for their We Are the Future tour go one sale after their performance tomorrow. Are you ready to be a part of the future with SuperM because we are!