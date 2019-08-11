Super M: The ‘Avengers of K-Pop’ assemble featuring Kai and Baekhyun of EXO, Taemin of SHINee, Lucas and Ten from WayV, and Taeyong and Mark of NCT 127

Presently in the K-pop industry, the one agency that has the most well-known and recognized boy bands is SM Entertainment. They are responsible for such popular acts as Super Junior and WayV. It is even safe to say that SM Entertainment innovated boy bands. For example, EXO was not just a K-pop act, but a Chinese pop act. And more recently, NCT is a “boy band with unlimited members,” creating many sub-groups.

Now, SM Entertainment is at it again. This time, they have decided to make a super boy band or supergroup consisting of members from their other boy bands. This new supergroup is known as Super M and it features members from EXO, Shinee, NCT, and WayV. Together, they are being touted as the “Avengers of K-pop.”

Avengers of K-Pop ASSEMBLE!

News of SM Entertainment’s new supergroup was first made known a few days ago. During an official presentation held in Los Angeles, California, SM Entertainment revealed plans for an upcoming collaboration group named Super M (stylized SūperM).

The new supergroup consists of members from other established SM Entertainment boy bands. They include Taemin from Shinee (often stylized as SHINee), Baekhyun and Kai of EXO, Taeyong and Mark of NCT, and Lucas and Ten of WayV.

Despite being a K-pop supergroup, it seems it will be promoting mostly in the United States. Capitol Records is partnering with SM Entertainment for U.S. promotions and release. They plan on debuting Super M later this year (October). They also said Super M will have “mass marketing.”

FIRST LOOK: Super M, the new super boy band, introduced as "the Avengers of K-pop," from @SMTOWNGLOBAL and @CapitolRecords. A small teaser video introducing the group was shown at #CapitolCongress. https://t.co/tZAUoGuFOl pic.twitter.com/tV0pSRAWsu — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) August 7, 2019

SM Entertainment has also been busy on their end providing more details on Super M. For starters, they explained that “Super” refers to the impressive synergy of talented artists, while “M” in the group’s name stands for either “matrix” or “master.”

On top of that, SM Entertainment wasted no time making sure Super M already has a presence on social media. So far, they have an official Twitter and Instagram. They even have an official website.

Given the short window for promotions, it is highly expected pre-release promotions will be coming out two months before Super M debuts. Super M is already causing a lot of chatter in the K-pop community, especially due to their name, and some want it to be changed because of a “juvenile reason” on how it is spelled.

We will report on more news pertaining to Super M as it becomes available. Until then, check out music videos of EXO, Shinee, WayV, and NCT on SM Entertainment’s official YouTube (SMTOWN) to get an idea of how the boy bands perform and sound.