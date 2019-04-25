Super Junior D&E grab their first music competition show win for Danger on SBS MTV’s The Show

Super Junior D&E is just getting started with post-release promotions for their latest comeback. The sub-unit consisting of Donghae and Eunhyuk is making waves with Danger.

Just recently, Super Junior D&E earned its first music competition variety show win, earning a first-place trophy on The Show.

Congratulations Super Junior D&E!

Super Junior D&E — also known as Donghae&Eunhyuk, D&E, and SJ-D&E — participated on the April 23 episode of The Show on Seoul Broadcasting System Music Television (SBS-MTV).

Against their competition, they scored a total of 9,250 points which was a landslide victory for the duo.

Their competitors, DIA and 1The9, scored 3,132 points for WOOWA and 1,639 points for The Story respectively.

Other performances on the show included Budy, Camila, ENOI, GreatGuys, Hashtag, Ho1iday, Hot Place, Kang Xiwon, Ko Seung-Hyung, PinkFantasy, SHY, Stephanie, Target, and Yongzoo.

D&E is doing well with their comeback!

Super Junior D&E is enjoying success with their 2019 comeback.

Danger is their third Korean extended play (EP). It made its debut at number two on Korean album charts and number 23 on Japanese album charts.

So far, we only know that 2,995 copies were sold in Japan. As for ranking and sales for the single, the numbers are still being calculated.

The official music video for Danger is also doing very well on YouTube. So far, it has over 2.5 million views with over 305,000 likes.

Compared to today’s K-pop and Korean music acts, the numbers might not live up to their standards. However, the fact that Super Junior is still around since the early years of K-pop’s second generation is a testament to their popularity.