Super Junior 2020 K-Pop comeback will conclude TIME Trilogy with repackaged album TIMELESS

Since October 2019, Syupeo Junieo (슈퍼주니어, SUJU, SJ) — better known internationally as Super Junior — took K-pop fans especially those who are E.L.F. (official fan club of Super Junior) on a “journey through time” with their Time Trilogy.

Super Junior started this journey with their ninth Korean-language studio album, Time Slip (sometimes stylized as Time_Slip) featuring the songs I Think I and SUPER Clap. The second part of this time journey would be Timeline, a special version of Time Slip released on November 6, 2019.

Now the Time Trilogy will come to a conclusion in Super Junior’s first K-pop comeback for 2020 with their repackaged album, Timeless.

TIMELESS will conclude the TIME Trilogy

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, it was announced that the third and final installment in Super Junior’s Time Trilogy would be called Timeless. Unlike other albums, it is technically a repackaging. This means it will take the first two albums in the Time Trilogy, Time Slip and Timeline, and combine them into this one album.

For newer K-pop fans, who might think this is a dupe or scam for more money, take note that a repackaged album in K-pop also means newer content will also be added. Super Junior hinted at this last Sunday, January 5, 2020, in a special video that showed they’d be collaborating with “someone special.”

To help build the mystery, the video had the face of “someone special” blurred out and his voice tuned to a higher pitch as he was Chipmunked. We do know from the video that he is younger than the members of Super Junior and “he wrote the lyrics for the bridge in SM’s style.”

Eventually, it was revealed that the “special someone” collaborating with Super Junior is Zico. The song he is collaborating with shall also be the featured title track song of Timeless as confirmed by a source at Label SJ.

“It is true that Zico has composed and written the title track for the repackaged version of Super Junior’s ninth full album. It will be a music style Super Junior attempts for the first time.”

Timeless, Super Junior’s conclusion to their Time Trilogy, will release on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Right now, both digital and physical pre-orders are available. For international fans, Timeless is available for pre-order on YesAsia. Make sure to check out all the other official Super Junior albums and gear they have too.