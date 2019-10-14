Sulli’s death: SuperM, NCT Dream, Amber Liu, Kim Yoo-Jung, SF9, and more postpone appearances

Earlier today, K-pop fans and the industry received shocking news that Choi Jin-Ri — better known by her idol mononym, Sulli — has suddenly passed away. We previously reported that Sulli was found dead in her home in the afternoon on Sunday, October 14, 2019.

At this moment, local authorities have not provided a cause for Sulli’s death. Out of respect for Sulli’s family and a statement provided by SM Entertainment, Korean media has not reported any “rumors” or “suspected causes of death,” but international media and fans are suspecting her death is linked to years of Korean K-pop fans bullying her.

While local authorities continue to investigate the tragedy, Sulli’s fellow Hallyu stars have postponed their events out of respect for Sulli, her family, and fans as they mourn her passing.

Current and past SM Entertainment artists postpone their schedules

Given that Sulli was an artist signed under SM Entertainment, all of their artists who are currently promoting have suddenly canceled their activities and will postpone them to a later time. This includes SuperM’s filming of their special, SuperM: The Beginning, NCT Dream’s concert event, and Super Junior’s V LIVE broadcast.

Currently signed SM Entertainment artists weren’t the only ones to postpone and cancel their activities. Amber Liu, Sulli’s former groupmate in f(x) who has recently left SM Entertainment for a solo career in the United States, has also canceled and/or postponed her activities.

Due to recent events i’ll be putting on hold my upcoming activities. Sorry everyone. Thank you for your thoughts. — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) October 14, 2019

Other Hallyu artists postpone and cancel their activities out of respect

SM Entertainment artists, both current and former, are not the only ones canceling and postponing their events out of respect for Sulli. Actress Kim Yoo-Jung (Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, Clean with Passion for Now) has also canceled her upcoming activities which includes attendance at an event for a beauty brand that she is currently collaborating with.

K-pop acts SF9, IZ, and Nu’Est have also canceled their live broadcasts they had scheduled this week.

The news of Sulli’s passing is still fresh in the minds of K-pop fans, industry, and media alike. For anyone who was Sulli’s fan during her time as a K-pop idol with f(x), a soloist after she left the group, or as a guest on variety shows, or acting in K-dramas, we mourn alongside you all for this loss.

For anyone who is mentally or emotionally suffering like Sulli did before she passed on or know someone like her, please seek or provide help if needed. We should also take a stand against bullying, something Sulli suffered her entire career and many international fans feel is the reason for her death.