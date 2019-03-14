Lee Seung-Hyun — better known by his stage name Seungri — has found himself in a world of trouble over the last couple of months.
Starting with allegations of employees working at the K-pop idol’s nightclub The Burning Sun assaulting patrons, the life of the Big Bang star just went on a downward spiral.
Now we have some major news when it comes to Seungri’s career. As of Monday, March 11, 2019, Seungri announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.
An apology and retirement on Instagram
On Monday, March 11, 2019, Seungri took to his personal Instagram account to upload a message to his nine million followers. It was a huge moment during the investigation into The Burning Sun incident as it is the first time he’s spoken to the public since the scandal hit the news.
In the letter, Seungri does two things. The first is thanking his fans for their love and support for the last decade. Second and more importantly, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.
View this post on Instagram
승리입니다 제가 이시점에서 연예계를 은퇴를하는것이 좋을거같습니다. 사회적 물의를 일으킨 사안이 너무나 커 연예계 은퇴를 결심했습니다 수사중인 사안에 있어서는 성실하게 조사를 받아 쌓인 모든 의혹을 밝히도록 하겠습니다. 지난 한달반동안 국민들로부터 질타받고 미움받고 지금 국내 모든 수사기관들이 저를 조사하고 있는 상황에서 국민역적 으로까지 몰리는 상황인데 저 하나 살자고 주변 모두에게 피해주는일은 도저히 제스스로가 용납이 안됩니다 지난 10여 년간 많은 사랑을 베풀어준 국내외 많은 팬분들께 모든 진심을 다해 감사드리며 와이지와 빅뱅 명예를 위해서라도 저는 여기까지인거같습니다 다시한번 죄송하고 또 죄송합니다 그동안 모든분들께 감사했습니다
For those who do not read Hangle (Korean alphabet), we have provided an English translation in the quote below.
“This is Seungri.
At this moment, it seems like it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I’ve decided to retire from the entertainment industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen. I am under investigation, and I will receive investigation with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be revealed.
During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hate from the public and been in a situation where every investigative agency in this country is investigating me. I just cannot accept causing pain to those around me just for my sake.
I would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who have shown me love for the past ten years. For the sake and honor of Big Bang and YG, [my career is] ending here.
I would like to apologize one more time.
Thank you for everything throughout the years.”
The investigation pertaining to Seungri and his activities are still ongoing. If there is any news that comes forward from the investigation, we will report it as soon as possible.