By War Omega

14th March 2019 2:28 PM ET

Lee Seung-Hyun — better known by his stage name Seungri — has found himself in a world of trouble over the last couple of months.

Starting with allegations of employees working at the K-pop idol’s nightclub The Burning Sun assaulting patrons, the life of the Big Bang star just went on a downward spiral.

Now we have some major news when it comes to Seungri’s career. As of Monday, March 11, 2019, Seungri announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

An apology and retirement on Instagram

On Monday, March 11, 2019, Seungri took to his personal Instagram account to upload a message to his nine million followers. It was a huge moment during the investigation into The Burning Sun incident as it is the first time he’s spoken to the public since the scandal hit the news.

In the letter, Seungri does two things. The first is thanking his fans for their love and support for the last decade. Second and more importantly, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

For those who do not read Hangle (Korean alphabet), we have provided an English translation in the quote below.

“This is Seungri. At this moment, it seems like it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I’ve decided to retire from the entertainment industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen. I am under investigation, and I will receive investigation with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be revealed. During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hate from the public and been in a situation where every investigative agency in this country is investigating me. I just cannot accept causing pain to those around me just for my sake. I would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who have shown me love for the past ten years. For the sake and honor of Big Bang and YG, [my career is] ending here. I would like to apologize one more time. Thank you for everything throughout the years.”

The investigation pertaining to Seungri and his activities are still ongoing. If there is any news that comes forward from the investigation, we will report it as soon as possible.