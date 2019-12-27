Seunghyun leaves FTISLAND — Former K-pop idol writes apology letter to fans and will pursue acting full-time

Five Treasure Island, better known as F.T. Island (에프티 아일랜드 or FT아일랜드), is having quite a hectic 2019. Probably the most hectic thing to happen to the K-rock boy band was when Choi Jong-Hoon (Jonghoon) was forced to retire after he was accused and later found guilty, for crimes associated with the Burning Sun scandal.

Now, F.T. Island will be going through more heartache, as Seunghoon will be leaving them. Reportedly, he will be concentrating on his acting career.

FNC Entertainment reveals Seunghoon will retire from F.T. Island

The news of Song Seung-Hoon, better known by his mononym Seunghoon, retiring from F.T. Island was made known by his agency, FNC Entertainment, on December 24. According to the entertainment agency, Seunghoon will terminate his activities to become a full-time actor.

Seunghoon leaves behind a legacy in F.T. Island spanning ten years since he replaced former member Oh Won-Bin as the band’s guitarist. Through his decade with the band, he has been a part of F.T. Island’s meteoric breakthrough in Japan, their rise in popularity in Korea circa, and finally earning an international audience in 2015.

With Seunghoon leaving, F.T. Island will consist of only three members: Hongki, Jaejin, and Minhwan. This may seem too small a number of members for a K-rock boy band, but let’s not forget that TVXQ became far more successful when all the members left — except for two.

We will have to wait to see if F.T. Island will be a trio after the remaining members complete their mandatory military service.

Seunghoon apologizes to his fans in a heartfelt letter

Right after the announcement of his intent to retire, Seunghoon uploaded a written apology to his fans. Without really going into everything he says, Seunghoon is leaving F.T. Island to be a full-time actor.

Seunghoon did apologize to K-pop fans, especially those who are primadonnas (official fan club of F.T. Island) for leaving to become an actor. He, however, did claim that “recent events” happening to the group did help influence his escape.

Ultimately, we wish the best for Seunghoon as he moves forward with his career. With him leaving in late 2019, Seunghoon’s last involvement was with the Japanese studio album, Everlasting, and the theme song, Pretty Girl.

The K-pop community only wishes the best for Seunghoon, who will most likely go by his full name, Song Seung-Hoon, from this point on. We look forward to his next big role in Korean film.