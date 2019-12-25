Red Velvet makes their last K-Pop comeback for 2019 with ‘love song’ Psycho

This year has been one of the most successful years for Red Velvet.

Recognized as one of the “Big Three” K-pop girl groups in the industry today, the five-member girl group — Irene, Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, and Yeri — dominated previously with Zimzimlabim and Umpah Umpah.

Now, Red Velvet is ending the year on a high note with their last comeback of 2019. Earlier this week, they released Psycho, the featured title track off the repackaging of their album The ReVe Festival: Finale.

Red Velvet sings a hauntingly beautiful ‘love song’

In Psycho, the featured title track in a repackaged album, each member sings about a romantic relationship they have and how others think they are crazy. Despite this, the relationship works.

As for the music video, it is hauntingly beautiful as it uses a lot of darker color tones. Even the colors seem to have a black or steel grey overlay, which is further enhanced by the plucking of a violin and the macabre atmosphere.

Psycho earns accolades and records to rival other girl groups

Psycho just released two days ago on Monday, December 23, 2019. Within that short amount of time, the song is already trending and achieving accolades and records to rival other girl groups.

First off, Psycho has achieved a Realtime All-Kill followed by a Certified All-Kill. That means the song was number one on all realtime local charts in Korea.

Take note, Red Velvet is the only K-pop girl group to achieve a realtime All-Kill this year. As for the latter, that means the song was number one on all realtime and daily local charts. Now if Red Velvet gets number one on both the realtime and weekly chart on iChart, the country’s national chart, they will achieve a Perfect All-Kill.

On YouTube, Psycho is currently trending in the top 100 videos on the site. It currently has over 18 million views with 1.7 million likes. In short, Psycho is off to a very good start.

For K-pop fans, especially those who are ReVeluv (official fan club of Red Velvet), who are interested in Psycho, it is available on multiple music streaming platforms. For international fans who may want to own the physical repackaging of the album, it is available to purchase on YesAsia. Take note there is a photobook cover version and a scrapbook version available for purchase.