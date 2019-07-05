PSY and the K-Pop prostitution scandal: Koreans react to Gangnam Style artist’s association through Yang Hyun-Suk and YG Entertainment

Since February early this year, the K-pop industry has been embroiled in a huge scandal linking top-ranking individuals and K-pop stars to sex crimes especially prostitution.

It all stems from the so-called Burning Sun scandal which included former Big Bang member Seungri, former F.T. Island member Choi Jong-Hoon, former Highlight member Junhyung, and CNBlue member Lee Jong-Hyun.

YG Entertainment, the Korean entertainment agency known for managing Black Pink and others, are now being caught up in the story, with investigators are now questioning high-ranking individuals, both past and present. This saw Psy among those summoned.

What is Psy’s association with the K-pop prostitution scandal?

On May 27, 2019, the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation’s (MBC) investigative news program Straight released a story on founder of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-Suk, for allegedly procuring prostitution services for foreign investors during a dinner back in July of 2014. According to the investigation, Psy was present at the aforementioned dinner as he was previously one of YG Entertainment’s artists for eight years.

Psy has denied, or at least was unaware, of any illegal activity taking place at the event which included numerous Southeast Asian investors including the now-disgraced Jho Low. To further his stance, Psy uploaded a post on his Instagram stating that he was indeed present at the party and that Low was a friend, as the Malaysian businessman was very prominent in Hollywood showbusiness at the time.

It should also be noted that Psy is only being investigated as a witness against Yang Hyun-Suk.

Koreans react to Psy’s association

As a follow-up to Psy’s involvement, or more his association, to the massive K-pop prostitution scandal, Asian Boss went to South Korea to do a “man on the street” interview with the people.

They asked Koreans’ knowledge, views, and opinions on the K-pop prostitution scandal and Psy’s association to it. Surprisingly, many were very understandable or rational towards the situation.

Most seemed aware that just because Psy was associated with Yang Hyun-Suk and present at the above mentioned party, there is no proof of him indulging or soliciting prostitution services.

Many also seem to think that Psy seems to be a good guy who just happens to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. They also appear to stand behind the concept that “we are all human” and “we all mistakes” as long as we “take responsibility and live up to them.”

Following his interrogation, Psy was allowed to go home — seemingly a good sign suggesting investigators found nothing wrong with him pertaining to the scandal.

The last thing Psy needs is controversy as he is about to make a comeback to music this month and his new agency, P Nation, is still in the process of establishing themselves in the Korean music industry.