Park Bom, formerly of K-Pop girl group 2NE1, to make comeback after four years with Spring

Park Bom — who was previously known as Bom as a member of popular K-pop girl group 2NE1 — will be returning to K-pop.

After being out of the Korean music business for about four years, she is making her solo debut with her first mini-album featuring title track song Spring.

Park Bom signs with D-Nation

News of Park Bom making a comeback after about four years was first reported by Korean news outlet Star News on Friday, February 15, 2019. According to their report, the former 2NE1 member was preparing for her return sometime in March.

At the time, fans — especially those who identify as Blackjacks (followers of 2NE1) — were excited for Bom. It would mark her first solo comeback in eight years as well as her first releasing new music since 2017 when 2NE1 performed their final single Goodbye.

Prepping Bom’s image for her return

Park Bom and D-Nation wasted no time in preparing for her return. Pertaining to pre-release promotions, it was announced that Bom’s debut would be a mini-album titled Spring featuring a title track song of the same name. It would also feature former 2NE1 groupmate Sandara Park (Dara).

Park Bom even took to a VLive stream to announce her new fan club name before her debut. In the stream, she made it known her fans would be known as Bombshells.

Finally, it was only a matter of time until people who “haven’t forgiven” Park Bom for her drug scandal to appear and harass her. D-Nation is not holding back in protecting their artist as they promised to take legal action against malicious commenters.

“Hello. This is D-NATION Entertainment. First of all, we would like to greet the fans who have been waiting for and supporting [Park Bom] for a long time. After continuous monitoring of Park Bom, we have identified the defamation of our artist through slandering, malicious comments, false information, and personal attacks. Regarding this, we are currently gathering materials on our own and ask that fans actively cooporate as well. We will be sending the PDF files that fans sent as well as our own materials to a representative at a law firm. After discussing it together, we plan to file a complaint. There will be no mercy for those who wrote and spread [the materials], and we will be dealing with them strongly without a settlement. Furthermore, through continuous monitoring and data collection, we will actively be putting in effort so that there will be no more defamation regarding our artist Park Bom from now on. We ask for much love and support for Park Bom in the future as well, and we ask that any information on vicious rumors be sent through email.”

Just one more week until Park Bom’s return

For Park Bom’s fans, those who supported her in 2NE1 even during her most trying times to right now, her comeback seems like a dream come true.

As of the publication of this article, we are only one week away from her return. Until then, fans can enjoy her teaser trailer for her solo debut song Spring featuring Sandara Park.