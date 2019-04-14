P-NATION: PSY shares lively photo shoot with entertainment agency artists Jessi, HyunA, and E’Dawn

Last year, both fans and the industry of Korean music, specifically K-pop, expressed excitement after learning Psy (often stylized in capital letters) would be starting his own label, P-Nation. Many speculated that would be the direction the Gangnam Style singer would go after he left YG Entertainment.

Now it seems that Psy is moving forward with P-Nation. Just recently, he released images of himself alongside agency artists.

The P-NATION family is here

Psy released images of himself along with his fellow artists signed to his label, last week on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He uploaded three images on his official Twitter account.

The three black-and-white images feature Psy, Jessi, Hyuna (often stylized as HyunA), and E’Dawn (often stylized in all capital letters) posing and enjoying each others’ company on a couch.

Considering the fact the photoshoot is being tagged as a “family photo shoot,” it is quite possible that for now, Psy is done signing on seasoned talent to P-Nation. It is highly expected he will now concentrate on getting music done for Jessi, Hyuna, and E’Dawn. Either that or Psy will concentrate on recruiting potential trainees for future K-pop acts.

K-Pop motley crew

P-Nation consists of artists who are popular in their own right but can be considered members of a motley crew. Starting with Psy, nobody thought it would be him to break out K-pop internationally with Gangnam Style.

As for Jessi, she is well-known for her sexy concepts. However, given her style and the direction of her music videos, she is often times misunderstood especially among more conservative Koreans.

Hyuna is also well-known for the sexy concepts in her music but has been more accepted among Koreans for her start in Wonder Girls. It is her relationship with E’Dawn of Pentagon that got people talking. As well as the fact she and E’Dawn left Cube Entertainment for their love, as it is something rarely seen or done in K-pop.

Ultimately, K-pop fans — primarily international fans — are happy to see Jessi, Hyuna, and E’Dawn finding an accepting home in P-Nation. We look forward to their first works under Psy’s label.