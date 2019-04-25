P NATION opens official Instagram account with portraits of PSY, Jessi, HyunA, and E’Dawn

K-pop fans are keeping an eye out for P Nation, the new label created by popular Korean singer and performer, Psy.

In less than a year, the label has signed Jessi, Hyuna (formerly of 4minute and Wonder Girls), and E’Dawn (formerly of Pentagon). And just recently, they got together for an official “family photo shoot.”

Now P Nation has expanded its influence on social media by opening an official Instagram account. The company also released official portrait images of its artists.

P Nation is now on Instagram

The official P Nation Instagram opened up last weekend. Its first post on April 20, 2019, featured a black-and-white image of Psy in a suit, along with a colored variant.

Since then, more images hit Instagram — all in black-and-white with a color variant. Each artist had three images each.

Since opening its official Instagram account, P Nation dropped more images of its artists, including unique color portraits.

Right now, it seems P Nation is currently building some visual influence for its artists before moving forward with music comebacks.

What’s next for P Nation?

The official images of Psy, Jessi, E’Dawn, and Hyuna will help create more interest in the four as part of P Nation. However, the company can only rely on official images under its social media accounts for so long.

P Nation needs to move on to the artist’s music careers so it can create sales. Exposure can possibly open other opportunities in variety show appearances, hosting, acting, or CF contracts.

All of P Nation’s artists right now will do just fine as they move forward. Eventually, P Nation will need to concentrate on trainees as potential new idol acts to remain contemporary in the Korean music scene — especially in the world of K-pop.