NU’EST wins their first music competition with BET BET on Show Champion

For the first time in their career, Nu’est (often stylized in all capital letters) won their first music competition. They earned their honor with their song Bet Bet (which is often stylized in all capital letters too) on Show Champion.

NU’EST’s first win in eight years

Nu’est — which is the acronym of their official name New Establish Style Tempo — participated this week on the Tuesday, May 9, 2019, KST episode of Show Champion on MBC Every1. They made it to the top five along with Super Junior D&E, N.Flying, Twice, and BTS.

After all the acts performed and the performances were scored, Nu’est came out on top. They won the music competition with their comeback song Bet Bet off their sixth extended play (EP) titled Happily Ever After, their first after Minhyun returned to the group after Wanna One disbanded.

All members of NU’EST are no strangers to winning a show competition

After winning on Show Champion, Nu’est expressed sincere appreciation for their fans and staff members during their awards speech. It was an emotional moment for them as it was their first win in eight years being together.

Minhyun: “Fans, thank you for being with Nu’est for a long time. This is so touching. We will work even harder.”

However, Nu’est also expressed that while this may be the first time they won together, the members have won show competitions before. Minhyun won as a member of Wanna One, the boy band formed out of the winners of the music competition survival variety show, Produce 101. As for the remaining members of Nu’est, while Minhyun was a part of Wanna One, they performed as a subgroup, Nu’est W, and have won show championships.

Nevertheless, congratulations to Nu’est on earning their first show championship in their careers. Since then, they won on another music competition show, M! Countdown on Mnet.

K-pop fans, especially those who are L.O.Λ.E. (0fficial fandom of Nu’est), who are interested in owning Nu’est’s latest EP, Happily Ever After, featuring the song Bet Bet, they can order it online at YESASIA.