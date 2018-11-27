NU’EST W makes a melodramatically dark K-Pop comeback singing ‘Help Me,’ last as sub-unit before Minhyun’s return

New Establish Style Tempo Wait — better known by their shortened name Nu’Est W (often stylized in all capital letters) — just made their final K-pop comeback as a sub-unit with Wake, N featuring title track song “Help Me.” The reason why it is their last is because they plan to reunite with their missing member Minhyun in 2019.

Nu’Est W’s latest K-pop comeback Wake, N was released on Monday, November 26, 2018 at approximately 6 p.m. KST. The title track song is “Help Me,” a R&B/pop fusion track performed through the perspective of someone eager to be rescued. Though the song itself is somewhat upbeat, it has a dark vibe as best seen in the song’s music video.

“Help Me” may be the featured title track song but it isn’t the only song available off the latest extended play (EP) by Nu’Est W. It also features a second song title “L.I.E.” along with solo songs from each of the four members of the sub-unit.

Each solo song shows off a distinct style. Aron utilizes alternative R&B in “Wi-Fi,” JR expresses angst in “I Hate You,” Ren utilizes mellow pop/rock in “You & I,” and Baekho sings a future EDM track titled “Feels.”

Minhyun set to return to Nu’Est in 2019

Wake, N will be the last K-pop comeback Nu’Est W will make. For those who are unfamiliar with the situation, they were formed only because Nu’Est member Minhyun placed ninth in survival competition variety show Produce 101 Season 2. Ergo, he became one of the members of the boy band formed from said show, Wanna One, and had to spend time promoting with them for one year.

However, Minhyun’s time with Wanna One is about to come to an end. During a showcase, Nu’Est W and Pledis Entertainment revealed that in January of 2019, Wanna One will officially disband. When that happens, Minhyun will return to Nu’Est. There were no other details on what would happen when Minhyun does return as it is still a ways off. Instead, Nu’Est W is concentrating on their current comeback.

Now that Nu’Est W has made their comeback, they will move onward to post-release promotions. They already started it with the aforementioned showcase, but will eventually include music competition variety shows, television and radio guest appearances, and possibly some fan meetings.