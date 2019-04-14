NCT 127 on GMA: K-Pop boy band sub-unit to perform on Good Morning America

Hallyu’s (Korean wave) influence into western music industries, especially the American music industry, continues to grow well into this year. Starting with numerous second-generation K-pop acts such as Wonder Girls, Super Junior, and Girls’ Generation back in the first decade, Hallyu in western music industries suddenly boomed with BTS followed by Black Pink.

Now, the influence continues to grow as more K-pop acts are seen on western programming, especially American programming. Just recently, it was reported that NCT 127 will be performing on Good Morning America (GMA).

Continuing the Hallyu movement in America

The news of NCT 127 performing on GMA was made known by them via Twitter, last Thursday, April 11, 2019.

After the tweet, more information on NCT 127’s appearance on GMA was released. The K-pop boy band will be performing in Times Square this coming Thursday, April 18, 2019.

According to Billboard, the performance comes just ahead of NCT 127’s North American leg of their tour, Neo City: The Origin, which kicks off in New Jersey at the Prudential Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Afterward, the North American leg of Neo City: The Origin will have NCT 127 perform in other cities across the country. They will visit cities in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, California, and Canada in April and May.

Awaken featuring Wakey Wakey

Besides promoting and establishing the NCT brand among American audiences, the tour serves as a promotion of their first Japanese album too. Awaken, NCT 127’s first Japanese studio album, is set to release on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. It features the title track song Wakey Wakey.

The music video for Wakey Wakey has been available since last month. It was uploaded on YouTube on March 18. Since then, it has been viewed over 13.5 million times and is liked by over 800 thousand people.

K-pop fans living in North America who are interested in seeing NCT 127 perform can purchase tickets through numerous ticket sales sites like Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster. They will perform in Newark, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, San Jose, and Los Angeles in the United States. They will also perform in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

Besides Wakey Wakey from Awaken, NCT 127 will perform songs from their albums NCT #127, Limitless, Cherry Bomb, Chain, Regular-Irregular, and Regulate.